So this morning i updated Vivaldi, a "workspace" button appeared on the top and its not features that i normally care about so i close it.

But then i saw this

Why is the address bar all to the center, and also the search bar? is this a bug? because i cannot find options to move them where they belong. Please help am i missing something? this is some of the most frustrating UI changes ive experiences with Vivaldi, if its not a bug Please revert or at least point me out to where i can change it back, because i refuse to think there is no option for it