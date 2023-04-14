-
I think Vivaldi needs nested Workspaces
Imagine a student creating a Workspace for Courses that could contain Workspaces for Math, Chemistry, Biology, etc. Or an inventor with various Inventions on the go? Obviously the possibilities are endless.
barbudo2005
Solution:
1.- Workspace for Courses
1.1.- Tabs stack for Math
1.2.- Tabs stack for Chemistry
1.3.- Tabs stack for Biology
@barbudo2005 This could work but if the Workspaces are not hidden - till the parent Workspace was clicked - the Workspace list could become very long and require scrolling.
I'd like to see the Workspace drop-down list work as it does presently, and any Workspace that contained other Workspaces might have some marker (triangle maybe) indicating that, and when that parent Workspace was clicked (e.g., Courses) the child Workspaces (e.g., Math, Chemistry, Biology) would appear and could be selected.
This system would be neatly displayed in the Web Panel by indenting various levels of Workspaces.
Sorry, I misunderstood you. Yes this would definitely be one way of achieving the goal. A good solution. I still see value to nested Workspaces but Vivaldi provides so many options.
considering we already have tab stacks, workspaces and can open different windows, this is ridiculous.
I love it
I'm not sure if you think this idea is good or bad??
@g_bartsch unnecessary but I still love it
@Manurac Great; could you upvote it?
@g_bartsch You vote there, I vote here.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85543/fix-for-new-function-workspace
What do you mean by nesting? Are they just folders with workspaces elements? Or are the spaces themselves nested within each other?
Do you think that people want something that they don't even know what it's about how good is it? I will say for sure that people do not want what they have never seen with their eyes and have not felt with their hands. It is in your will to make people see it. It's just a tip. Your ideas will be perceived by people with great success, success will be 3 times greater if you show a screenshot taken in a photo editor. For example, in Photoshop or in MS Paint. Then people will see, and if they saw it, then it already exists as a plan.
A Workspace is just a collection of Tabs, so a nested Workspace would be a Workspace (group of Tabs) within a higher level Workspace. I'll try to come up with a drawing but my graphic skills are limited.
@g_bartsch Use MS Paint. There you just need to circle a fragment of the screenshot, and then copy the selection to a new area in this screenshot. Do it carefully.
If the parent workspace is selected, will the tabs be displayed of all child workspaces? If this is the case, then you should show it in the screenshot.
If you take screenshots in a professional photo editor, the PSD source code will come in handy later, save the result until the end.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/72267/add-workspaces-for-group-tabs-as-in-shiftbrowser?_=1682511423421
You can see how in the past, I made a request for workspaces. In fact, you should know that you need the new feature first of all. So you have to prove the benefits and also explain the various scenarios of the new function. And also show how it could look like. Otherwise, you will waste time if you make a request, but no one will understand what it is about. Adding pictures to your offer will increase the work by 20%, but the effectiveness will increase by 80%.
This will be the super-feature outperforming other browsers!
I really like this idea!