@ g_bartsch You vote there, I vote here.

https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85543/fix-for-new-function-workspace

.

What do you mean by nesting? Are they just folders with workspaces elements? Or are the spaces themselves nested within each other?

.

Do you think that people want something that they don't even know what it's about how good is it? I will say for sure that people do not want what they have never seen with their eyes and have not felt with their hands. It is in your will to make people see it. It's just a tip. Your ideas will be perceived by people with great success, success will be 3 times greater if you show a screenshot taken in a photo editor. For example, in Photoshop or in MS Paint. Then people will see, and if they saw it, then it already exists as a plan.