Workspaces feature is nice! But I hope one thing. Now workspace icon is able to be changed to emoji. But user can select only 19 emojis on Workspaces emoji palette.

So, I hope that all emojis show on Workspaces emoji palette. And I want to select emoji from this palette. I think it is better than now.

User can add by pasting. But I think this way is not good much. Because not easy to use and not simple.