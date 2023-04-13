-
Workspaces feature is nice! But I hope one thing. Now workspace icon is able to be changed to emoji. But user can select only 19 emojis on Workspaces emoji palette.
So, I hope that all emojis show on Workspaces emoji palette. And I want to select emoji from this palette. I think it is better than now.
User can add by pasting. But I think this way is not good much. Because not easy to use and not simple.
Pesala Ambassador
@kyu3a I have no problem inserting any emoji for the workspace name, using the Windows Key + . shortcut, typing a few letters, like tv or rocket, then selecting the emoji.
@Pesala I can understand you said. But I think better that All emojis show on the palette of Workspaces.
Pesala Ambassador
@kyu3a This is totally impractical. There are thousands of them. One can see a lot more than nineteen in those seven categories, even as it is. Maybe MacOS is different?
From where does your screenshot come?
@Pesala said in Workspaces emoji palette show all emojis:
Maybe macOS is different?
@kyu3a As a matter of fact, you can pull an emoji picker by pressing
fn-E(or the globe key if you have that) or
ctr+cmd+space, or by going to "Edit -> Emoji & Symbols" on the global menu.
See more here: https://support.apple.com/guide/mac-help/use-emoji-and-symbols-on-mac-mchlp1560/mac
However, it would be nice if Vivaldi gave a complete emoji picker directly. I don't think it's common knowledge that a system emoji picker exists on most desktop platforms.
The current setup encouraging the user to "Paste your emoji here" is not a great UX. Even giving a button that opens the system emoji picker would be better.
There is a context menu ability to spawn the system emoji picker via the right click menu of a text area. There is also a blank space in the grid of preview emojis in the workspace emoji selector. That seems like a good place to put a button that launches the system emoji picker if people were not already aware they could use it.
@Pesala said in Workspaces emoji palette show all emojis:
@kyu3a This is totally impractical. There are thousands of them.
Certainly It may be true.
@AltCode said in Workspaces emoji palette show all emojis:
The current setup encouraging the user to "Paste your emoji here" is not a great UX.
I think so, too.
So, It may be better to add a button opening the system emoji picker just as @AltCode and @LonM say.
dermotmoconnor
I'm hitting a brick wall with emojis. I hit Windows Key + . shortcut, select an emoji, then NOTHING happens.
What the heck am I missing here?
Have just migrated to V from Opera (after Opera's devs implemented the "delete tabs/bookmarks at random intervals" feature.
Other than the way workspaces are implemented here (nested under a vertical flyer instead of as icons on the vertical sidebar)
I've been liking V. But the way workspaces are implemented here, sheeesh, come on - this isn't intuitive!
jabberwockxeno
@Pesala said in Workspaces emoji palette show all emojis:
@kyu3a I have no problem inserting any emoji for the workspace name, using the Windows Key + . shortcut, typing a few letters, like tv or rocket, then selecting the emoji.
Not only does this simply not work for me, it also doesn't address the issue even if it did: This would set any given emoji as the NAME of the Workspace, but what the OP is asking for and I am also wanting is a way to set any given emoji as the ICON for that workspace, when currently there's only a small selectable list of emojis as icon options
@jabberwockxeno There is the option to set almost any emoji as the icon, but it appears to be less obvious now than it was in the past.
When you right click on a workspace, select
Edit Workspace, and switch to the
Emojioption, there is an outlined emoji of a thumbs up in the bottom left next to the
Donebutton. By clicking inside of that input field, you can launch the OS emoji picker and select whatever emoji you want.
It does appear to have some issues with some complex combo emoji, where it will only include a part of the emoji combo. I tried the
face in clouds(️) and just got a
face without mouth()
jabberwockxeno
@nomadic said in Workspaces emoji palette show all emojis:
@jabberwockxeno There is the option to set almost any emoji as the icon, but it appears to be less obvious now than it was in the past.
When you right click on a workspace, select
Edit Workspace, and switch to the
Emojioption, there is an outlined emoji of a thumbs up in the bottom left next to the
Donebutton. By clicking inside of that input field, you can launch the OS emoji picker and select whatever emoji you want.
It does appear to have some issues with some complex combo emoji, where it will only include a part of the emoji combo. I tried the
face in clouds(️) and just got a
face without mouth()
Thanks!
This doesn't entirely work for me, in that clicking that text field within the thumbs-up emoji doesn't bring up any emoji selector prompt, but it seems I can copy and paste emojis into it and that works
There are some emojis though that end up reverting the workspace icon to like, the custom vivaldi ones, or something? Like the vivaldi mouse emoji or trackball emoji if copy pasted in there just looks like a transparent abstract version of a mouse in line with the vivaldi defaults
@jabberwockxeno you have to press win key+dot to trigger the popup in the field (i'm assuming you are on windows).
Combined emojis doesn't work everywhere and some others fallback to the textual gray placeholder
@nomadic yeah, they dropped "paste emoji here" text string