Mouse Button 4/5 behaviour strange since last update
I didn't have problems with my configured mouse buttons 4 and 5 - see Logi Options+ screenshot
But since (I mean) last update of vivaldi this doesn't work anymore. When I now click button 4 (forward button per default) it opens the last closed tab again
I'm using v5.7.2921.65 (Stable channel) (64-Bit) (Win10)
No one? Bug still there in latest v6.0.2979.15 (Stable channel) (64-Bit)
This vivaldi bug drives me crazy - tested exact same config from chrome and there everything works like it should.
DoctorG Ambassador
@heart1010 Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
@DoctorG Thanks - I've just opened a ticket on logitech and will wait what they say about it - eventually not Vivaldi is the cause but logitech's Logi Options+ program. Will update the thread here....
Small update: I didn't get any update to my ticket (from logitech) but I've just removed their logi options+ software from my pc and installed their (older) software logi options (without the +) and here everything works like it should. So I think not vivaldi is the problem here but logitech
DoctorG Ambassador
@heart1010 Thanks for information on issue.
Useful for other running same Logi+ software.
This has been fixed (by Logitech I assume)
The Options+ is still quite a disaster