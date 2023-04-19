@g_bartsch +1, this is the only key enhancement lacking for me in this feature update. I'm loving workspaces so far, but as things get too cluttered and I want to subdivide a workspace, I have no way to keep a collection of workspaces next to each other, unless the one being divided is the last one in the list. Custom sort is going to be critical to my workflow.

Another use case is, for my work profile, I have a space for meetings, a couple spaces for my projects, and a few spaces for each of my direct reports so that I can keep track of their projects. However, I've already had a new hire since this feature released and I can't put the new hire's workspace up next to the other direct reports' spaces!

But seriously, this is another amazing feature for Vivaldi. Keep it coming guys, we love to see it!