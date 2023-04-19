Allow sorting of Workspaces
-
Please add an option to allow sorting of Workspaces; or sort them alphabetically by default.
-
rsilverblood
@g_bartsch YES! Please!
-
neltherion
This is a much needed feature
-
@g_bartsch Just allow shift+drag. Enforce a sorting is never a good idea
-
@Hadden89 I guess I should have explicitly said I'd like the sorting to be optional; but regarding the default behavior at present, how is it less enforcing than sorting alphabetically by default?
I like shift-drag too (as an option ).
-
Yes, a shift drag should be the minimum required. Basically make it work as if you were editing your panels. Or even allow regular drag and drop sorting in the Windows panel.
-
@supra107 anything is better than the present situation. But Workspaces are new so I think we can expect refinement.
-
penguinairlines
@g_bartsch +1, this is the only key enhancement lacking for me in this feature update. I'm loving workspaces so far, but as things get too cluttered and I want to subdivide a workspace, I have no way to keep a collection of workspaces next to each other, unless the one being divided is the last one in the list. Custom sort is going to be critical to my workflow.
Another use case is, for my work profile, I have a space for meetings, a couple spaces for my projects, and a few spaces for each of my direct reports so that I can keep track of their projects. However, I've already had a new hire since this feature released and I can't put the new hire's workspace up next to the other direct reports' spaces!
But seriously, this is another amazing feature for Vivaldi. Keep it coming guys, we love to see it!
-
THANK YOU Developers for the feature!
-
What is still missing to complete happiness is the ability to change the order of workspaces in the Window Panel
-
pauloaguia Translator
@ourostra said in Allow sorting of Workspaces:
What is still missing to complete happiness is the ability to change the order of workspaces in the Window Panel
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/85739/allow-reordering-of-workspaces?_=1686277424847
-
Ideally, I would also like an option to right-click to minimise other workspaces, leaving only the current one open.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Context menu for mouse has no entry to move. Not easy for people which have manual trouble to drag.
Accessibility by Keyboard: Unfortunately i can not move/sort by keyboard context menu (move up/down)