Ability to mute workspaces
Add the ability to mute workspaces running in the background using speaker icon. If there is more than one sound source, it would mute all from this workspace.
Please do this soon... I accidentally muted all tabs in the active workspace, didn't know until I eventually opened the workspaces dropdown to see the mute (slashed speaker), but that's when I found out that is just a tease to make you think you found where to un-mute the workspace. Tried left/right clicking everywhere in the dropdown, outside it, but nothing, no luck. After 3 minutes and 23 seconds of mad clicking all over trying to find it, I closed my laptop, set it on my knee and the coffee table (like a little bridge), and then I karate punched it and said "take that Workspace mute SATAN-feature!". I drove as fast as I could to Walmart to get another laptop. I eventually figured out that to unmute the workspace, you right-click one of the tabs, and it indicates muted there, and clicking that unmutes the whole workspace. C'mon guys, I went through 3 laptops before I started poking around in places I never suspected I would find the unmute workspace option.
Please do what this guy asks. Maybe even show the mute icon on the left of the workspace name in-place of the standard icon for each muted workspace listed in the dropdown. That would be slick.
@Gregor... How many laptops did you go through before you figured this out?
The speaker button on the workspace entry doesn't work.
I don't know if it's a bug, but it says Mute/Unmute tab and when you click it you just go to the workspace.
It should mute/unmute workspace - all tabs at once. And it should have "Mute/unmute workspace" name.
mib2berlin
@Gregor
Hi, I am quiet sure this is a bug.
Please report this to the bug tracker, I can confirm it internally.
With this behave it is useless.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-).
Add your vivaldi.net username. Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib