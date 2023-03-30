Please do this soon... I accidentally muted all tabs in the active workspace, didn't know until I eventually opened the workspaces dropdown to see the mute (slashed speaker), but that's when I found out that is just a tease to make you think you found where to un-mute the workspace. Tried left/right clicking everywhere in the dropdown, outside it, but nothing, no luck. After 3 minutes and 23 seconds of mad clicking all over trying to find it, I closed my laptop, set it on my knee and the coffee table (like a little bridge), and then I karate punched it and said "take that Workspace mute SATAN-feature!". I drove as fast as I could to Walmart to get another laptop. I eventually figured out that to unmute the workspace, you right-click one of the tabs, and it indicates muted there, and clicking that unmutes the whole workspace. C'mon guys, I went through 3 laptops before I started poking around in places I never suspected I would find the unmute workspace option.

Please do what this guy asks. Maybe even show the mute icon on the left of the workspace name in-place of the standard icon for each muted workspace listed in the dropdown. That would be slick.

@Gregor... How many laptops did you go through before you figured this out?