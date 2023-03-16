Need icons instead of full-size pinned tabs
Compare these two pictures and you will understand what I mean.
Vivaldi
Edge
I think the difference in this type of display is obvious. All other tabs are normal size
jane.n Vivaldi Team
We have a feature request for it here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24298/show-pinned-tabs-as-icons-on-vertical-tab-bar.
Please show support for the request by upvoting the first post.
kisunviikset
I just resize the tabs to only show icons without any text.
@jane-n I'll certainly put a thumbs up there, but I feel like people there don't really talk about it, anyway, only the last post in that thread is similar to what I want. Well, I note that the original topic has existed since 2018, the last post in it is in 2020 ... I look at the calendar, like this cat
jeffdenapoli
@jane-n srsly the feature request is from 2018 and every other browser does this. that thread is basically dead - for a company putting tons of effort into UI and interface customization it is really odd to sideline this in a brand new version.
@Fallgeratoor @jeffdenapoli Just because is old. Is not forbidden to write there which is the actual feature request to break the time freeze.
When and if, sadly I can't answer.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@jeffdenapoli
Our designer has already made some mockups for displaying Pinned Tabs only as icons on the vertical Tab Bar, but, AFAIK, the devs haven't had time to start implementing it yet.
@jane-n I gotta say; it would be kewl...
Vertical tabs view is already hard-limited by the height of the display, after which one must scroll (which I kind of hate) so compressing my pinned tabs into icon-width would help that problem, at least marginally.
@Ayespy strongly concur, ofc. in the ongoing absence of this long overdue option, i recently made two changes, wrt desperately avoiding that dreaded vertical scrollbar kicking in once the finite number of tabs are open
- found and tweaked some older css in the forum by @nomadic [which was for a different purpose] to now substantially reduce vertical tab height and padding, such that now i can open simply oodles of tabs sans-overflow, even with my primary workspace's permanent four pinned tabs wasting vertical space.
- decided to claw back even more vert space by stacking said four pinned tabs. i regard this tweak as helpful but undesirable, coz now i've lost some important visual functionality, eg, tab notification iconography for the "other three" tabs when the pinned stack [or in this case, stacked pins] are not focused.
@Fallgeratoor I'll add my support to this. I hope that it hasn't fallen off the table and been forgotten.
barbudo2005
Look this post:
Honestly, guys, learn to read before you write. You don't even need to read, there are pictures. I don't need horizontal tabs, I need exactly vertical pinned small tabs, while all the other tabs are large. Just open the Edge browser and see how it's done there. And I would like this solution out of the box, without having to delve into new programming horizons.
-
@Ayespy I don't understand what the problem is. At the top, you can pin as many tabs as you need, even in 5 rows, which are important for work, and at the bottom, you can have all the junk open when you're searching for something. Honestly, this task has been dragging on for several years, and such a small and useful feature is still on some custom crutches. I wouldn't even bother here and wouldn't waste your time if the morons at Microsoft had made it possible to lay out several tabs in one window, not just two like they have now, and made pinned tabs impossible to close accidentally. Plus, they added a shitty system where, if you don't clear the selected text and try to select it again, it gets copied by dragging. Why the fuck they made this unchangeable, I have no idea. Probably because, like in the army, a soldier needs to be given any tasks just to keep him fucked up.