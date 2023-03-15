Hey!

Coming from Brave and Arc, that both use icons for pinned tabs, I really need this feature for my workflow. They take up much less space and as pinned tabs are very frequently used and known, there is no need to show the text and take a whole extra row.

I'm thinking about switching to Vivaldi full time for all my browsing as I really like all the other features I see, but my first thoughts of not having only icons for pinned tabs is a deal breaker for me currently and won't be switching for now.

Hope this can be added in the future, a toggle for it in settings would be great!