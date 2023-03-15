Show Pinned Tabs as Icons on Vertical Tab Bar
Vivaldi put some focus on tabs, but still horizontal tabs don't cut it when more than 15 are present. Thus comes vertical to the rescue. However, any "tab keeper" has a "permanent" list of tons of tabs that he knows them by heart, and by icon. No need to have the full line present, but something like what tree style tab firefox extension does saves tons of space:
Pesala Ambassador
This is how the Firefox Extension does it with pinned tabs in a row at the top, and tab-stacks? in a folder tree below.
This would be an efficient use of space for tab bar at the side.
The Window Panel is a workaround that may suit some users.
This should not be difficult to implement. This is a quite old request (it was requested multiple times before the current feature requests forum came) I don't understand there's still no - compact - visual indication on vertical stacked tabs, knowing it should have been implemented from the start (it's more like a bug fix than a new feature).
The window panel is not a real workaround as it's more like a tabs management feature than a tabs navigation UI.
Your Tree-Style-Tab example is indeed the best solution IMHO.
Pesala Ambassador
It is a real workaround. In Settings, Panel, Window Panel, enable Activate with Single Click. If users open a lot of tabs and stacks, the collapsing tree style for stacked tabs is a real help. So too is the search field.
riennevaplus
I've also gotten used to the small pinned icons. Ironically I have started using Tree Style Tab when switching back from Vivaldi to Firefox a few years ago.
Another workaround that might work for some can be found in the CSS here: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24650/make-pinned-tabs-identifiable-when-using-vertical-tab-bar/6
Cheers,
Benjamin
Hey!
Coming from Brave and Arc, that both use icons for pinned tabs, I really need this feature for my workflow. They take up much less space and as pinned tabs are very frequently used and known, there is no need to show the text and take a whole extra row.
I'm thinking about switching to Vivaldi full time for all my browsing as I really like all the other features I see, but my first thoughts of not having only icons for pinned tabs is a deal breaker for me currently and won't be switching for now.
Hope this can be added in the future, a toggle for it in settings would be great!
Here are pinned tabs in Brave:
and "Favorites" in Arc:
and same pinned tabs in Vivaldi...
Note: added some non-pinned tabs for reference (those under the line separator), as they look the same
I think the images speak for themselves but just to conclude, pinned tabs with only icons:
- allow for taking much better advantage of the space
- looks cleaner
- more minimalist and not that distracting with a lot of text
Hope you will consider it, thanks!
I tried to hack this long ago but there were some remaining bugs: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/24650/make-pinned-tabs-identifiable-when-using-vertical-tab-bar/6?_=1706871055716
Since 2018, they added a separator below pinned tabs, but still no icon display.