Switching desktop/mobile view permanently. .
-
vaclavmoravek
I also use the browser for the desktop in Samsung DEX. When I switch to the standard desktop view, it switches to the mobile view with the next tab. I know the permanent switch is located in the settings, but it's not very user friendly to toggle it every time. I suggest putting this switch in Menu settings where it would be more accessible. Another option would be to automatically switch to desktop mode with DEX or add a switching action to Samsung routines, where I would set it myself.
-
Aaron Translator
Step 1
Step 2
Step 3
-
vaclavmoravek
@Aaron No, that's not the solution. Enabling this function is not permanent, it switches to mobile view with a new tab. The only way is the function deep in the menu Settings -> Always show desktop site. Better accessibility would be nice, I switch it often.
-
automatically switch to desktop mode with DEX is the right way... the same like Samsung internet, it switches to a completely different UI with its customizable shortcuts and settings depending on the environment (phone or dex)