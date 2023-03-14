Sync settings: separate Bookmarks and Speed dials
Would it be interesting for developers/users to split the sync settings of Bookmarks and Speed dials into a separate sync items (i.e. sync Bookmarks and sync Speed dials)?
@potac Speed dials are bookmarks. They are part of the bookmarks database and the folder tree.
In browsers that treat bookmarks and speed dials as different (and different kinds of) entities, such a thing might be practical. In Vivaldi, I fear it would mean both a re-structuring of the browser, and loss of the ability to select any bookmark folder, without restriction, as a speed dial.
I am perplexed by the fact that this is not a more commonly requested feature. I have a lot of speed dials on desktop that I do not want "contaminating" my mobile speed dials. This is because, on mobile, I use apps for a lot of the sites represented by speed dials on desktop (I assume many others do too). I would, however, like to sync the other, non-speed dial bookmarks that I have saved, but I cannot do so without making my mobile speed dial page a mess of desktop speed dials that I will never use. Hence the need for separate syncing of speed dials and regular bookmarks!
Hi,
SpeedDials are Device independent.
However, you can create your own Folders and show by default as Device SpeedDial.
@Zalex108 Many thanks for these great ideas--I will give them a try! Also, I like your accent color on mobile (it's the same as mine).