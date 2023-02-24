"Your account does not have permission to access mail services"
Vivaldi is turning into an utter nightmare. The Help is so bad its laughable. They can't even find their own error messages! The irony is astounding. Who do they hire that could not update help with the latest error messages? And to think that person got paid for their work.
So when I try to fruitlessly access my Vivaldi email account from my email program it says I can't be authenticated. I can't even access my Vivaldi webmail! Its blocked itself! I google the error message:
"your account does not have permission to access mail services" and get nothing. I look it up on Vivaldi Help and get nothing. I've enabled Mail in Settings but that doesn't work of course. What a mess.
Welcome to the forum.
Could please tell the address you are using?
gmg Vivaldi Team
So you're trying to log in to webmail.vivaldi.net and that doesn't work?
thomasp Vivaldi Team
@viv2u Please see Vivaldi Webmail new account login issues.
@z1plock welcome to the forum! Your question has been discussed endlessly on the forum, you just found an older particularly unhelpful thread. This more recent thread is better. https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/94354/how-long-will-it-take-to-be-able-to-start-using-vivaldi-mail
@z1plock hi.. I'm a new user too.. I waited less than a week to get my webmail service and it worked. I noticed your account just joined 3 hours ago.. make a reputation.. active in the various services provided. show that you are not a robot.
@z1plock try creating a google or yahoo account.. You can have free email in an instant..
welcome to the community
