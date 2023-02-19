Extremely slow initial page load since recent update
-
Ever since the most recent update, I noticed every single new page I tried to load took like at least 10-15 seconds of blank screen before everything just showed up at once. So I checked Chrome, didn't have the issue, checked a somewhat random previous Vivaldi build I downloaded a couple months ago (5.5.2805.50 (Stable channel) (64-bit)) , no issue.
So reverting back to a prior build works for now but obviously I'd rather be able to update to the newest version when available.
-
What security software do you run?
-
just basic Windows Defender
-
@lolDayus Same thing for me, Vivaldi has become extremely slow since the last update just as you described, blank pages on initial page load then even afterwards often images are slow to load.
I have cleared cache. I might try to revert to an older build too to see if that fixes it.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
️ Downgrades are not recommended as thus can break browser config data. On your own risk.
We can not easy help with appearing issues if you had downgraded.
-
I'm running 6.5.3206.48 (Linux, stable, 64-Bit) and I can confirm this slow start up.
It began at some time last year so this might be related to your experience.
Currently, starting Vivaldi takes up to 20 – 40 seconds until I can use it. On the first start (after boot) I sometimes have to wait more than 2 minutes (!) until Vivaldi is ready.