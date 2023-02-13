Right click does not produce context menus
Over the last 36 months I've noticed a few occasions that right click context menus fail to be available. In particular I'm usually able to right click on a bookmarks to open a context menu and select "Open on a new tab" for example. When the right click context menu fails to appear I'm usually forced to shut Vivaldi down and restart to regain that feature.
This morning not only did the right click not work on bookmark items it no longer worked with hyperlinks on web pages being viewed. I'm not exactly sure of the cause but it may be occurring after viewing a you tube video. I haven't been able to duplicate the problem at will.
@apagano01192021 I've never seen this!
So start with troubleshooting
DoctorG Ambassador
@apagano01192021 Does SHift+F10 work to open context menu?
@DoctorG
I've already closed and restarted Vivaldi which corrects the problem so I can't test "Shift->F10." I'll give it a try the next time the condition reoccurs.
I can say that I use Brave Browser (also a chrome variant) equally with Vivaldi and no such problem ever occurs.
I attempted to reproduce the problem by watching a series of You Tubes without success which should rule out you tube.
@apagano01192021 For a test what happens if you start in shell with
vivaldi --disable-accelerated-2d-canvas &
Doe the context menu work again?
DoctorG Ambassador
@DoctorG
Shuting down and restarted Vivaldi corrects the problem which I've already done.
And since I've been unable to repeatably duplicate the problem I'll have to wait until it occurs again. And then I'll try this. Thanks.
sedative29rus
@DoctorG said in Right click does not produce context menus:
--disable-accelerated-2d-canvas
Unfortunately, this method doesn't solve the problem.
To reproduce:
Open any webpage. However, Speeddial is also good for this.
Press F11 for full screen. Open the context menu with RMB and close it by clicking LMB on an empty space nearby.
Press F11 again. And again open and close the context menu in the same way.
After that, the bug appears.
Aaron Translator
This issue has come up a lot lately.
Can't reproduce it accurately.
@sedative29rus Please tell
- Linux version
- Desktop Environment
- Vivaldi version and command line
see in page vivaldi://about
- GPU info
see page vivaldi://gpu
sedative29rus
@DoctorG Arch Linux, Xfce (4.18).
Vivaldi Stable 5.6.2867.62 (The same problem is reproduced in the latest snapshot)
/usr/bin/vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/3 --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --save-page-as-mhtml(New profile in the /tmp)
RTX 2060 Super
Nvidia driver 525.89.02
Full report vivaldi:gpu
For some reason the spoiler didn't work, I'm sorry
@sedative29rus Can't reproduce (but I'm on AMD), does it also happen if you use
--use-gl=egl?
@sedative29rus Use the code </> block.
Can not reproduce such on XFCE with Ubuntu 20.
But i can not test Arch.
Looks like a Vivaldi on Arch issue.
@DoctorG said in Right click does not produce context menus:
Can not reproduce such on XFCE with Ubuntu 20
you have an nvidia card with that?
@npro
(also I'm assuming you 've switched from Wayland to X11 -which is what sedative29rus is on-)
oh sry, I forgot Xfce doesn't run on Wayland.
@npro said in Right click does not produce context menus:
--use-gl=egl
With this option the context menu does not disappear. (At least I can't reproduce the problem). But there is another glitch - at startup the browser looks like a black square, i.e. the interface is not displayed. But the context menu appears if you click RMB on this black square. The interface appears if after opening and closing the context menu I press F11.
And in this case the console has these lines:
[~]$ vivaldi-stable --user-data-dir=/tmp/34 --use-gl=egl libva error: /usr/lib/dri/nvidia_drv_video.so init failed [17201:17201:0214/210651.408979:ERROR:gpu_init.cc(523)] Passthrough is not supported, GL is egl, ANGLE is Warning: remove_all_non_valid_override_layers: Failed to get executable path and name The NVIDIA driver was unable to open 'libnvidia-glvkspirv.so.525.89.02'. This library is required at run time. Warning: terminator_CreateInstance: Failed to CreateInstance in ICD 0. Skipping ICD. Warning: terminator_CreateInstance: Found no drivers! Error: vkCreateInstance failed with VK_ERROR_INCOMPATIBLE_DRIVER at CheckVkSuccessImpl (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/VulkanError.cpp:88) at CreateVkInstance (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:399) at Initialize (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:285) at Create (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:215) at operator() (../../chromium/third_party/dawn/src/dawn/native/vulkan/BackendVk.cpp:474) [17201:17201:0214/210653.214390:ERROR:shared_context_state.cc(859)] SharedContextState context lost via ARB/EXT_robustness. Reset status = GL_UNKNOWN_CONTEXT_RESET_KHR [17201:17201:0214/210653.214579:ERROR:gpu_service_impl.cc(1006)] Exiting GPU process because some drivers can't recover from errors. GPU process will restart shortly. [17164:17164:0214/210653.220658:ERROR:gpu_process_host.cc(992)] GPU process exited unexpectedly: exit_code=8704 libva error: /usr/lib/dri/nvidia_drv_video.so init failed [17295:17295:0214/210653.320496:ERROR:gpu_init.cc(523)] Passthrough is not supported, GL is egl, ANGLE is
Is there some kind of driver problem?
As for starting without the --use-gl=egl parameter, I just discovered that after minimizing the browser to the taskbar, the context menu starts working again.
I installed KDE/Plasma for the test, everything is the same as in Xfce.