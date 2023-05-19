What's your computer setup look like ?
Started this topic for everyone to share pictures of your computer setup. External grounding for computer added.
Hi,
You may find this interesting
Here are Laptops instead so boring in comparison
I tried to share mine the other day, but the images were too big. I think Vivaldi social doesn't have that 5MB limit since I was able to upload a 6MB video showcasing my website.
I know it's not that clean though I will be cleaning it today after I post this.
I think it would also be prudent to share pc specs in this thread. Feel free to use this post as a template!
Pc Specs
CPU(s): Intel Core i7 10700k @ 5.1 GHZ (Turbo boost enabled)
GPU(s): 1. EVGA NVIDIA RTX 3060 ti 2. ASRock Intel Arc A380
Ram: 64 GB across 4 dimms (Edit: Forgot ram.)
Storage: Mixture of Seagate WD etc. Branded internal HDD + Samsung SSD for OS | Total storage space including network attached: 26 +/- TB
Monitor(s): 4k Samsung, 1080p acer