I tried to share mine the other day, but the images were too big. I think Vivaldi social doesn't have that 5MB limit since I was able to upload a 6MB video showcasing my website.

I know it's not that clean though I will be cleaning it today after I post this.

I think it would also be prudent to share pc specs in this thread. Feel free to use this post as a template!

Pc Specs

CPU(s): Intel Core i7 10700k @ 5.1 GHZ (Turbo boost enabled)

GPU(s): 1. EVGA NVIDIA RTX 3060 ti 2. ASRock Intel Arc A380

Ram: 64 GB across 4 dimms (Edit: Forgot ram.)

Storage: Mixture of Seagate WD etc. Branded internal HDD + Samsung SSD for OS | Total storage space including network attached: 26 +/- TB

Monitor(s): 4k Samsung, 1080p acer