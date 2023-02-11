Vivaldi seem to have two different settings GUI.

Usually I am using this one vivaldi://settings/

![alt text]( image url)

However when entering chrome://settings I obtain a different GUI that is translated into nearly the same URL vivaldi://settings without the slash.



The "Chrome settings" seem to have some advanced functions like the privacy guide.

Why are these "chrome settings" not visible in the Vivaldi menu?

What are the differences between them?