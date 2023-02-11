Chrome Settings vs. Vivaldi Settings
-
Vivaldi seem to have two different settings GUI.
Usually I am using this one vivaldi://settings/
However when entering chrome://settings I obtain a different GUI that is translated into nearly the same URL vivaldi://settings without the slash.
The "Chrome settings" seem to have some advanced functions like the privacy guide.
Why are these "chrome settings" not visible in the Vivaldi menu?
What are the differences between them?
-
@OlgaOrga The actual Vivaldi settings are the ones you found at
vivaldi://settingswhereas the
chrome://settingsare the ones related to the chromium core behind vivaldi. In most cases (99%) you don't have to change things in the latter; they're mostly leftovers (which don't work in vivaldi) or peculiar advanced settings which are not exposed yet in regular settings, but changing may not be a good idea without asking here, before; so I won't mess with the chromium privacy guide as it could mess vivaldi settings.
However when entering chrome://settings I obtain a different GUI that is translated into nearly the same URL vivaldi://settings without the slash.
That is a quite old & minor (and unfixed) URL UX bug: you see
vivaldi://but actually is
chrome://
-
@Hadden89 said in Chrome Settings vs. Vivaldi Settings:
chrome://settings
FYI, chrome://settings is the only way to put in your credit card info if you want to have it available in the desktop browser. I don't understand why it's not in the Vivaldi settings.
-
After typing chrome://settings in the address bar the address changes to vivaldi://settings and chrome options are displayed but they differ (unique or more advanced) from these entered directly by vivaldi://settings. A bit confusing and both options sets might be unified if possible.
-
-
Hi,
vivaldi://experiments
️ Chrome sites
-
@Zalex108 said in Chrome Settings vs. Vivaldi Settings:
Hi,
vivaldi://experiments
️ Chrome sites
How long has this been possible?
For those like me, who wanted to display cookies like the other Chromium-based browsers, this is exactly what was needed.
Now "chrome://settings/content/all" looks like it did before version 6.4.
-
@AllanH said in Chrome Settings vs. Vivaldi Settings:
How long has this been possible?
IDK
6.5 Maybe
-
I just realized the "Enable Chrome Pages" setting in vivaldi://experiments is not even necessary.
Apparently, "chrome://settings/content/all" was changed since version 6.5, and I wasn't aware of it.
-
Internal Chrome Pages, were always there.
The Experiment is just to not rewrite to
vivaldi://since cause confusion to some users.
-
My point is "chrome://settings/content/all" had nothing to display starting with version 6.4.
A recent change has allowed it to display cookies again.
-
@AllanH probably the new chromium intake. The page was broken in early 6.x build so nice now is working again.