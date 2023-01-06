Bitwarden keyboard shortcut doesn't work
Need to use Global setting for the keyboard shortcut to get it working (command + shift + L). Pretty inconvenient when using other browsers simultaneously. Considering switching from Vivaldi because of this issue.
@Gardikead Known issue.
The issue seems to exist since 2 years indeed (https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/43370/bitwarden-autofill-shorcut-broken-on-newer-vivaldi) - how is this even possible ?
@Gardikead It exists far longer. This is not an issue confined to Bitwarden; all extension shortcuts other than the shortcut to open the action popup need to be global.
Alright... sad I must head back to Firefox then. Thank you for your reply.
@Gardikead If you don’t need any features unique to Vivaldi, nothing is holding you here. Personally I use Bitwarden too and just have automatic autofill enabled, no need for the shortcut. Moreover you can save cookies for sites you want to keep the login to, so that they persist a browser exit.
Autofill comes with its risks regarding security, and I have to switch between many logins for the same website.
I really liked Vivaldi but key feature like this one mentionned are too important in the balance to stay.
Besides, I feel confused about the fact this issue was reported 2 years ago and not resolved despite many extra features implemented in Vivaldi in the interval.
Thank you for your reply.
majalmirasol
I think this is the Achilles' heel of Vivaldi. So many features, but many regressions too. I love the features, but hopefully not sacrificing the basic features of Chromium that everyone is used to.
Especially now that many are on the hunt for new browsers to replace Chrome with the Manifest V3 enforcement.