Pinboards like Opera's
What is it: everybody knows Pinterest I guess, well Pinboards works like that but within your browser, no social network, just your browser
Why is it good?
personally I find it extremely useful when I am doing research of shopping stuff, it is temporary stuff, so bookmarks or sessions make no sense, and what is more is that - like a Pinterest board - they are visual, so it is very fast to return to those webpages, without even opening them.
And it is synced (one way only alas, desktop to mobile)
I could add that Opera Flow is another very practical feature to visually share webpages between your synced devices (the main difference between these two features is that with Flow you cannot arrange the webpages you have collected).
Edit: about Pinboards, I forgot another useful feature: you can share them
This sounds like a Reading List to me.
@Pesala do you know Pinterest?
@TalGarik I watched the video about pinboards.
Readings lists are already synced, and are just temporary bookmarks. Pinboards look like the same thing, but with thumbnails instead of text and an icon. One simple drop down list or a panel to quickly access saved sites without logging in or joining up.
It is like the difference between bookmarks and speed dials. The latter are fine for a few dozen frequently visited sites, whilst bookmarks are better for hundreds of not so frequently visited sites.
One could also use Speed Dial folders as a replacement for Pinboards.
@Pesala I understand pinboards as more than that. Apart from the link to the origin with a thumbnail you also get to save relevant content for offline access. It's more like a combo of Vivaldi's reading list with speeddial and notes in one thing, and Opera does it quite beautifully.
@Pesala make a practical try, seeing is believing as they say, choose random 10 pages with images and prices - clothes, shoes, cars, whatever - and create with Vivaldi a reading list or a speed dial, then with Opera create a pinboard - you can give it a name, choose its size and the way it has to show you the webpage - with those same webpages.
I am not trying to convert you, but trying to dismiss something Vivaldi does not have saying Vivaldi already has it is not helpful, it is quite evident that you have not used Pinboards nor Pinterest (I am not a fan , but there has to be a reason if it is a top 30 website).
@Pesala I absolutely support @TalGarik and @WildEnte on this. Pinboards is a genius idea by Opera. I'm actually an Opera GX user, but I'm looking to move to Vivaldi, before that, I wanted to see if Vivaldi has Pinboards and Easy Files features or anything closely similar that Opera GX has and that's how I found this discussion.
@RogueRiver Vote for the first post if you haven't already done so. (Voting again will remove your vote).
@TalGarik I found as alternative save selected tabs as session. Is it possible to name the session and select which one you want to open. It's great.
@isGisa IMHO save selected tabs as session and pinboards are two completely different features (pinboards are easier/faster to access and they have sync between devices)
@TalGarik Yes, they are different things, it was just a suggestion because it worked for me. In my work Opera doesn't work, saving tabs in sessions helped me organize and open related tabs faster. Because I didn't find the Pinboard feature in Vivaldi
@TalGarik There is no world where we have reading list, sessions and a straight up copy of pinboards in the browser though. I feel like it would make more sense to request improvements to existing features, which would bring them closer to what you want.
@luetage you never can tell, "workspaces" has met the interest of Vivaldi's team and they have started working on it soon after it was requested.
You are of course correct, not even in my dreams I imagine to have a browser suited 100% to my needs/habits, when Vivaldi will be finally available on iOS I will need to evaluate which "hiccups" I prefer to live with Opera's or Vivaldi's.
Then consider that within a few months the scenery could be very different: first MV3 then iOS opened to non-webkit browsers. I would not be surprised a year from now finding myself with Firefox as default (the real uBO on every device and add-ons and CSS to expand the limits of its built-in features).
In the meantime what you can do? you can hope your preferred browsers up their game (in terms of feaures and ad-blocking) and since writing on Opera's forums is a waste of time, I post here
Honestly I also want this feature.
Yes, it's just like a Pinterest, could add a link with a thumbnail, combine it with notes, or label it.
For Pinterest site, is not so good for user' privacy.
If u upload an image, label it with note even if u put it inside a PRIVATE Board (only u could see), they could detect or peep if u upload a naughty stuff there.
~U just want a place to save a link of site, with pic and note everything together.
Opera's Pinboard doesn't need to register in order to create a board, dont even need an account. very user friendly, easy, good for privacy if save it locally. But if u wanna to share some board with someone else, u need it to upload to a server in order to share it.
I think, Vivaldi should focus improve what they already have.
this is just my idea: Why not improve Bookmark system more. Add more functions to bookmark.
- Add notes to a bookmark (not a description). I want something that significant or indicator a bookmark have a note in it. Something like this as icon indicator this bookmark have note inside it.
- Add tags function to a bookmark. Example, in a folder of "Youtube videos" and "Odysee videos" some of bookmarked links i want to put tag "Recipe", "Gardening Tips" and "How to draw". Apply tag to different links under different folders.
- There's extension out there to add a note on Youtube video page. Basically you could save a note together with youtube video links. The idea looks same, a note with a links or a links with a note. Why not a Bookmarks (could be youtube or any link), attach together with note, pictures, tags. Good for people who love to organize what they learned, researched, etc.
~ Example, inside a folder named Asian Culinary, a bookmarked youtube video link (Thai Fried Rice video) with a recipe as note attached, thumbnail a picture Thai Fried Rice, with a tag labeled "not try yet". If I want a quick recall how to cook, direct read the note "recipe", But if I want more understanding, direct click the link to open youtube video.
- If I created a task on vivaldi, that have a link to specific site. And If I visit that site, auto remind me to do task.
- Or set a task to remind me to visit link. (Just add more function connect task with link).
- If a task created have same URL as Bookmarked link. Inside bookmark link also have icon indicator there's a task or todo for specific bookmark.
- Add more bookmark view style others than 'list down view'. Something more comfort to eyes especially for side panel.. if a bookmark MORE than just a simple bookmark, to have another view style as Speed Dial on side panel that will be great.
- When bookmark became more than just saved links, it's a personal collection. Add encryption to bookmarks.
- Make a vault style. a vault protected and encrypted with a password, could import and export locally. Basically whatever links pics, notes, tag, save locally. In order to open a vault Collection, import it or select location vault saved and open it with password. That way could have multiple vault collections.
- Not really create something new, just take bookmark and twist it into a different shape.
Basically just add more function to a bookmark, need to twist it into more than just a simple saved link. Perhaps a futuristic browser's bookmark no longer just a saved url.
I don't know exactly how Pinboards in Opera work, but it sounds similar to Collections from Edge. I use it to save interesting articles, you can also arrange them into groups, add notes and export them to Word/Excel/Acces.
@AladinRun yes something like that. Basically like saving a bookmark with thumbnail, notes, etc.
Old version Chrome bookmark extension (visual thumbnail bookmark manager), could add note plus with a thumbnail. And Firefox have feature add a 'tag' inside bookmark. Wish Vivaldi team improve more bookmarks.. no need add something like Edge's collection, just improve bookmark.
+1 for this feature!