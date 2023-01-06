What is it: everybody knows Pinterest I guess, well Pinboards works like that but within your browser, no social network, just your browser

Why is it good?

personally I find it extremely useful when I am doing research of shopping stuff, it is temporary stuff, so bookmarks or sessions make no sense, and what is more is that - like a Pinterest board - they are visual, so it is very fast to return to those webpages, without even opening them.

And it is synced (one way only alas, desktop to mobile)

I could add that Opera Flow is another very practical feature to visually share webpages between your synced devices (the main difference between these two features is that with Flow you cannot arrange the webpages you have collected).

Edit: about Pinboards, I forgot another useful feature: you can share them