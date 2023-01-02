Youtube videos - white overlay when paused
Hi
Not sure if this is related to Vivaldi, but it seems it may be. Using Edge or Firefox then no overlay seem, but in Vivaldi, there is an obvious 'white overlay' on any video when paused - in fact, any mouse movements during playback causes it too. I find it most annoying. A screen shot for Vivaldi and Edge paised at same place in same video shows the difference.
a) is it a Vivaldi related issue,
b) has anyone else had this (and maybe a fix?)
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@LesAHay Hello again
Have you changed any experimental flags lately?
Like
vivaldi://flags/#enable-force-darkpossibly?
You see, it's not just Vivaldi users that get in trouble, because they change advanced stuff they don't understand the consequence of
@Pathduck
Yes, I did have that flag enabled. It was me trying to get Dark Mode without a 3rd party extension. Got that suggestion on this forum. orks as expected (present issue excepted).
OK, so now I changed the options against that flag to the 'inversion of non image elements' (was 'everything') and thet seems to have fixed it.
Thanks for your help.
BTW: I do not need Vivaldi to show how stupid I am, I can do that in a multitude of ways!
Pathduck Moderator Supporters
@LesAHay Great
And apologies for the snarkiness - I do that sometimes
Yeah, experiment with the flag if needed - I don't use it myself, but I think the "Simple CIELAB inversion" worked best last I tested.
And yes, users do get suggestions from others to turn on experimental flags - a practice I would discourage - even though there's a large WARNING: EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES AHEAD! header
The trouble with users changing the flags are:
- They're experimental
- Users tend to forget about them after changing
- They might get removed at any update of Chromium base, and might not get reset to default when removed either
- They apply to all profiles under the current installation, so telling users to test in a guest/clean profile won't change anything if the issue is caused by a flag change.
Sometimes toggling a flag might help a user solve a specific issue, most often with troubleshooting GPU driver problems.
A tip: Vivaldi has a great notes feature. Make a note of all such things you change. If you encounter an issue with a web page or otherwise, make sure to check your notes, and reset all the flags you've set by clicking the Reset All button and restarting the browser.
I don't have any flags set, apart from occasionally toggling "Password Import" when needed. It's just not worth the potential damage.
@Pathduck
Hi
Fully agree with the keeping track of changed flags. I don't mind the risk, as I have everything backed up and a fresh install is no biggy for me if it came to that.
Now, what has Vivaldi got for dealing with a cat that insists on helping me type?
mrmac189 Supporters
Hi, I believe this topic is not yet exhausted, Vivaldi's dark mode forced feature is deployed publicly for a couple of months already, but this issue is weirdly persists and not letting it to be normally used. For some solution could serve exceptions, but they are also not there