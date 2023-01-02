@LesAHay Great

And apologies for the snarkiness - I do that sometimes

Yeah, experiment with the flag if needed - I don't use it myself, but I think the "Simple CIELAB inversion" worked best last I tested.

And yes, users do get suggestions from others to turn on experimental flags - a practice I would discourage - even though there's a large WARNING: EXPERIMENTAL FEATURES AHEAD! header

The trouble with users changing the flags are:

They're experimental

Users tend to forget about them after changing

They might get removed at any update of Chromium base, and might not get reset to default when removed either

They apply to all profiles under the current installation, so telling users to test in a guest/clean profile won't change anything if the issue is caused by a flag change.

Sometimes toggling a flag might help a user solve a specific issue, most often with troubleshooting GPU driver problems.

A tip: Vivaldi has a great notes feature. Make a note of all such things you change. If you encounter an issue with a web page or otherwise, make sure to check your notes, and reset all the flags you've set by clicking the Reset All button and restarting the browser.

I don't have any flags set, apart from occasionally toggling "Password Import" when needed. It's just not worth the potential damage.