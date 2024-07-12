last edited by Zalex108

Other Guides

Hi,

An explanation to manage Panels in 5.6 and some of its settings "in bulk".

You'll need to:

Profile location recap

Go to vivaldi://about

Alternatively,

Open Vivaldi menu button Vivaldi menu > Help > About Make a note of the directory listed under Profile Path Open a system window (File Explorer)

Go to the User Data folder (or customised name) Once you’ve located the correct folder, go back to Vivaldi: Ctrl + Shift + Supr | Mark just Cache & Clean

| Mark just & Clean Close the browser Back to the File Explorer

Back up the whole User Data folder

6.7 | BCKP / Reset Panels

There was a change on the Panels causing a Vivaldi error at Launch

It will need to Reset / Delete the Panels and add them either manually or restoring a working back up.

--

Open Preferences file

Go to Panels Paths:

Root | Vivaldi | Panels + Root | Vivaldi | Toolbars | Panels

Root | Vivaldi | Panels



--

Root | Vivaldi | Toolbars | Panel



Both branches has to be Backed up or Removed depending on the needings.

Previous 6.7 | BCKP Panels

Older V Versions previous to 6.7

Open Preferences file

Go to Panels Path:

Root | Vivaldi | Panels | Web

Web Panels Location



Specific Panels URL



Locate each target Panel to edit by its URL

Make your modifications.

--

As an example,

Reset Zoom for all Panels

Zoom + Edition



At the Zoom Attribute edit the value to Default [1] from the side.

Save settings

--

Test in a Clean Profile

Copy/Paste the working Preferences file there

Keep V closed during the modifications

Once the Modifications are aproved, add them to the working profile

Always Back up the working file[s] before edit

Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps