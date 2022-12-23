Embedded PDF viewer
Currently on Android, visiting any link to a PDF results in the file being automatically downloaded to the Downloads folder. And clicking on "download finished" notification results in the default phone PDF viewer opening the downloaded file. This leads to:
- The Downloads folder gets cluttered with PDFs which the user has no interest in retaining
- User leaves Vivaldi and it's confusing to go back
I would prefer an embedded PDF viewer instead, similar to what happens on Vivaldi desktop. I don't mind either the existing embedded viewer or perhaps something like https://mozilla.github.io/pdf.js/
There can also be a dismissable user prompt which lets the user save a copy in their Downloads folder if needed.
(On Firefox for Android, this extension enables similar functionality: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/android/addon/android-pdf-js/)
@gadling I like it when PDFs don't have to be downloaded, but open immediately in the browser.
On tablets you might be able to read them, but not on smartphones.
Years ago I had to search a long time to find a PDF reader for smartphones that lets you resize the letters. Pulling the text apart with your fingers is no fun. Finally I found the Xodo Reader for that.
So an embedding in Vivaldi would be optimal, if the text size can be adjusted. Embedded or not - the pdf file should be readable at least.
mib2berlin
@gadling
Hi, these are two different requests, the .pdf is always downloaded but other browser or extensions store it in a \tmp directory and the user don´t notice it.
There is a request about support extensions on Android and another for a embedded PDF reader which I cant find at moment.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/31078/support-extensions?page=1
Cheers, mib
SujanMondal
There is an option in chromium for viewing pdf directly, probably it is disabled in the Android version of chromium, if vivaldi can implement it, it will be great.
Chromium >> Settings >> Privacy & Security >> Site settings >> Additional Content settings >> PDF documents.
Apricot6239
I read a lot of pdf so this is critical for me.
A retort I often heard is that the pdf get downloaded anyway. The different is with an embed viewer, I don't have to delete the files myself. When every file is downloaded, if I don't delete it immediately, they'll pile up and make a mess. Not keeping files around is for ease of look up, not space saving.
A potential workaround is to find a pdf reader that can accept url. Then we can share the pdf link from vivaldi to it. Unfortunately I haven't found any reader that can do that, if anyone know of one, please share it here.
This is the feature I miss the most coming from Opera mobile.
The way they do it is every time you click a PDF link, it asks you if you want to Open or Download. If you click Open, it downloads it in memory (or something like that) and opens a PDF app on your phone with it. It was perfect.