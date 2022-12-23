Currently on Android, visiting any link to a PDF results in the file being automatically downloaded to the Downloads folder. And clicking on "download finished" notification results in the default phone PDF viewer opening the downloaded file. This leads to:

The Downloads folder gets cluttered with PDFs which the user has no interest in retaining User leaves Vivaldi and it's confusing to go back

I would prefer an embedded PDF viewer instead, similar to what happens on Vivaldi desktop. I don't mind either the existing embedded viewer or perhaps something like https://mozilla.github.io/pdf.js/

There can also be a dismissable user prompt which lets the user save a copy in their Downloads folder if needed.

(On Firefox for Android, this extension enables similar functionality: https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/android/addon/android-pdf-js/)