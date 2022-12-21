Solved 🔍Search engine icon is often not displayed🔎
-
stardepp Translator
It happens very often that the search engine icon is not displayed in the search bar, although the icon is visible in the search settings.
Sometimes it helped to import a search engine backup, but currently that doesn't work anymore either.
What can be the cause here, and or is there a solution to this problem?
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
This bug should now be fixed in Vivaldi 6.2.
-
@stardepp The best solution is not to display a search engine icon at all, you can display the magnifying glass instead. Then you won’t notice the difference.
-
@stardepp Yeah it does happen from time to time. No idea why.
Currently I have all my icons but suddenly one disappears and then comes back when I perform a search.
There's a theory this might be caused by doing searches in Private windows but I never/rarely use those.
It's not a big deal, but I do like having the icon there. Guess someone just has to figure out how to reproduce a reportable bug?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@luetage That is not a solution at all. The purpose of showing the icon is to see which search engine is active without opening the drop list. The bug should be fixed.
I still have an issue with the Bing search icon disappearing from the Search With menu, where it is not much of an issue, and I don't often use the Search Field (which is displayed as a button.
-
I have been observing this problem for a while. Sometimes after a Vivaldi update most of the icons were missing.
Lately, there are only a few that are missing.
The following workarounds help:
-
search anything with the search bar with a search engine without an icon. Then restart the browser. Usually the icon is there again.
-
if you also use the script
Choose Search engine in Address barfrom @Tam710562, you can do the same with the address bar.
EDIT:
However, it doesn't bring back icons always.
-
-
It's not good that favicons to be Spirited Away.
-
stardepp Translator
Reported as VB-94157
-
@stardepp
Good job, mate!
-
@stardepp I confirmed it.
-
@stardepp Thanks for tests, i saw such in internal 5.7 Daily while browsing for daily work, i do not run 5.6 Stable very often.
-
@stardepp Had you checked 5.7 Snapshot if the issue appears, too?
-
barbudo2005
@luetage
Said:
The best solution is not to display a search engine icon at all, you can display the magnifying glass instead. Then you won’t notice the difference.
What a solution!!! It remember me the following joke:
A husband comes home to find his wife naked on the couch with another man. The husband's solution is to sell the sofa.
-
You may try checking at the WebData and see whether there's an Icon URL.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/82460/guide-search-engines-edit-bckp
You may try changing it and see what happens.
-
@barbudo2005 So you agree it’s a good solution
-
stardepp Translator
@DoctorG said in Search engine icon is often not displayed:
@stardepp Had you checked 5.7 Snapshot if the issue appears, too?
Yes, this error also occurs with Vivaldi Snapshot 5.7.2887.3.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@stardepp said in Search engine icon is often not displayed:
also occurs with Vivaldi Snapshot 5.7.2887.3
I added information for 5.7.2887.3 Snapshot to tracker now.
-
@stardepp
I'm irritated that noone has mentioned this small workaround:
setting - searches and edit the search-url (add a solo blank is enough and delete the blank right awy), the icon comes back immediately
nevertheless after "some time" it vanishes again
(requires that's the same bug which leads to the same bug in the search context menu)
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@derDay said in Search engine icon is often not displayed:
setting - searches and edit the search-url (add a solo blank is enough and delete the blank right awy), the icon comes back immediately
nevertheless after "some time" it vanishes again
Yes, that workaround help sometimes, but is temporary, icons vanishing after indefinite period.
-
-
-
endorphin75
Search icons are still a mess. Am I the only one?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@endorphin75 They are better than before. The only problems that I see now are:
- The Ecosia icon (my default search) does not display in the search field
- My custom searches have no icons (no surprise there)