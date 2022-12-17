Hello, I've been running into a little problem with vivaldi, which, while small, has been annoying me. I have to write a fair bit in google docs, and am often times referencing material in other tabs. The problem is, if I switch from one tab to google docs and start typing, it doesn't do anything. I have to click inside google docs and then start typing. While a pretty minor issue, when I'm constantly changing tabs back and forth this can get pretty annoying, especially when every other browser I've ever tried will work if I just start typing after switching tabs. Is there any way to fix this? If not, could this perhaps be changed in a new update? It's pretty annoying to have to deal with and messes up workflow, and while I haven't tested it in other online word processors, google docs is probably the most popular one out there so it would benefit a lot of people to fix this issue even if it's exclusive to google docs.