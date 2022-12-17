Vivaldi doesn't return focus to text box when switching from one tab to google docs
OboTheHobo
Hello, I've been running into a little problem with vivaldi, which, while small, has been annoying me. I have to write a fair bit in google docs, and am often times referencing material in other tabs. The problem is, if I switch from one tab to google docs and start typing, it doesn't do anything. I have to click inside google docs and then start typing. While a pretty minor issue, when I'm constantly changing tabs back and forth this can get pretty annoying, especially when every other browser I've ever tried will work if I just start typing after switching tabs. Is there any way to fix this? If not, could this perhaps be changed in a new update? It's pretty annoying to have to deal with and messes up workflow, and while I haven't tested it in other online word processors, google docs is probably the most popular one out there so it would benefit a lot of people to fix this issue even if it's exclusive to google docs.
luetage Supporters Soprano
@OboTheHobo Where is the focus when you switch to docs?
@OboTheHobo Is this open and unfixed bug:
VB-43340 "Text editing fields lose focus when switching tabs (Google Docs, Office, Jira)" - Confirmed
@luetage @OboTheHobo Switching in Google Docs tab with
Ctrl Tab
Ctrl Tab
Ctrl Tabbrings focus back to text in opened Google Docs document.
OboTheHobo
@luetage keyboard doesn't seem to be focused anywhere at all, typing does nothing.
Do you have any issues with 6.1 Stable and 6.2 Snapshot on Google Docs?
Google Sheet works now with focus, but Google docs is still losing focus.
smrt28 Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG @OboTheHobo FYI, I spent a nice week with VB-43340 and finally have a fix. Just pushed to main.
@smrt28 said in Vivaldi doesn't return focus to text box when switching from one tab to google docs:
I spent a nice week with VB-43340 and finally have a fix. Just pushed to main.
Whoa! You smashed the bug!? Congrats!
Big Thanks to our development team member.
Now, we are so curious when the fix will be released an we can check.
smrt28 Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG Honestly, I didn't expect I would fix it. It was an upstream bug in blink, and I still feel a bit of euphoria
@smrt28 said in Vivaldi doesn't return focus to text box when switching from one tab to google docs:
It was an upstream bug in blink, and I still feel a bit of euphoria
Ah, a upstream fix. https://issues.chromium.org/issues/382509297
But, nevertheless, your found a solution.
We can use Google Docs&Co again with Vivaldi.
-
smrt28 Vivaldi Team
@DoctorG yap, the upstream bug was reported by me. (need to keep my ego high )
@smrt28 said in Vivaldi doesn't return focus to text box when switching from one tab to google docs:
upstream bug was reported by me.
Oh yes, i was sneaking around in Vivaldi bug tracker and saw the link there.
@smrt28 said in Vivaldi doesn't return focus to text box when switching from one tab to google docs:
(need to keep my ego high )
You are on the stage now. Let's pump up the volume.
VoodooPriest
@smrt28 The time you spent on this bug means a lot. Thank you a ton!