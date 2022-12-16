Solved RSS feeds is include the sync process?
RossoVivaldi
Hi,
My sync option is chosen to sync all data, now I wonder if RSS feeds and their addresses are included in the sync process to won't lose them after a sudden PC crash, or a new fresh install of OS? Can I access to my feeds after installing Vivaldi on a new Windows version or another machine?
@RossoVivaldi I think mail&feeds are not synced yet.
RossoVivaldi
@Hadden89 I hope to see a sync option for both mail and RSS soon to make better Vivaldi. Also, I didn't find any option to import/export for RSS addresses, It's necessary to keep RSS feeds in a safe place to import next time (like reinstall OS) or share with someone.
barbudo2005
Go for the best, use the extension Feedbro:
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/feedbro/mefgmmbdailogpfhfblcnnjfmnpnmdfa
The only extension that handles rules and twitter feeds.
Rules:
Twitter:
Settings:
pauloaguia Translator
@RossoVivaldi Regarding sync you can vote for this feature request: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/53420/sync-email-rss-calendar-configurations-and-seen-read-statuses?_=1671418480333
As for importing, Vivaldi does import OPML files: https://help.vivaldi.com/mail/mail-feeds/import-feeds-from-other-feed-readers/
However, since there's no export feature, I'd say you're better off backing up your profile: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/14642/how-to-manually-backup-restore-transfer-your-profile-to-another-device
barbudo2005
And Feedbro can play videos inside:
Is it "normal" in others feed readers? I ask from ignorance.
pauloaguia Translator
@barbudo2005 said in RSS feeds is include the sync process?:
And Feedbro can play videos inside:
Vivaldi can too. And if the video is long, I often open a feed message in another tab so it continues playing, I start playing it from there and then pop it out. That way I can see it while dealing with the rest of my messages.
If you want to transfer to another Windows machine, sync won't work for Mail and RSS. You'll need to copy your profile from the source computer and paste it to the target computer. It is my guess that this is only possible between the same platform, so Windows to Windows, Android o Android, etc..
At this point, because mail and RSS are not feature rich in Vivaldi, you should consider using a dedicated email client and separate RSS reader. Thunderbird and Evolution come to mind as email clients and a good web based RSS app is a great way to go as there are many options.
Finally, Your best bet for restoring your browser configuration is to make regular backups or disk images in case either your browser or OS crashes. This way you can restore, which is preferable to reinstalling.
