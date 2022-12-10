Hi,

i guess they intend to implement it later when they get around to it. So IMHO "not yet there", so not a bug.

That said, i still stick with Opera12, for its Mail and Feed reader features, which i haven't yet found a worthy replacement for:

Things missing yet in Vivaldi (and half implemented in Thunderbird):

Dynamic Mail filter folders (Ok Thunderbird has dynamic search result "folders", Vivaldi "Filters", but really, do they have to be updated manually?)

Feeds update rhythm taken from the containing folder (well, OPML doesn't transport this 8^(

Feed hierarchic folders (Thunderbird 1. tries importing that and then 2. fails at 3rd level, just throwing those feeds together without title)

Feed reading folderwise (Thunderbird forces reading single feeds or those 3rd level "accidental summary" folders)

Just my €0,02.

--

regards,

-- rec00k