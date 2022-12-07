[Address Bar] Prioritize Search Over History
-
Request:
When typing in an address bar, prioritize a search over an item in the history. For example, if I had searched for "Test Query" in the YouTube search bar, when typing in Vivaldi's Address Bar "Test Query", it will highlight and hover over the history section, selecting the item in which I searched for "Test Query" in YouTube.
This is inconsistent with all other browsers that prioritize making "Test Query" a fresh search. So, more specifically, when typing "Test Query", it should not highlight the YouTube item "From History", rather it should focus focus on the "Search Google" section.
-
JamieBUnpup
Bumping this because we seriously need this! It's super frustrating.
Coming from literally every browser where I can just type something in the address bar and expect it to initiate a google search (Or whatever engine) and I am suddenly back on a page I don't want to be on is driving me crazy
-
SmallClanger
I'd like to second (third?) this. The default behaviour is infuriating and a setting to make search the first option would be very welcome.
-
SmallClanger
Ok, I came back to show that I'd found it. I was looking at the Quick Command settings, but these are for the Ctrl+E thing, which I tend not to use.
What you need is the Address Bar settings. Disable Address Auto-Complete, here:
And search is now the first thing that will happen when you hit enter. The history and bookmarks still show below if you need them.
-
Vivaldi 7.2 has changed the way the address bar offers suggestions. If you still feel there is a missing feature, you can create a new request
-
LLonM moved this topic from Desktop Feature Requests