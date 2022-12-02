Re: Bookmarks Bar Glitches

I'm reposting this as I haven't heard anything yet. That said, since my last post, I've updated Vivaldi and macOS to the latest versions, and have tested it out on Windows 10. No luck in resolving these issues.

Also, I have a clearer articulation below of what would be very helpful. Note this refers to working within the BOOKMARKS BAR, not bookmarks in general.

Ability to edit bookmarks bar entries in subfolders without the folder list from closing each time. I can delete bookmark bar entries in subfolders without it all closing, but other types of actions close the subfolder list.

Ability to drag and drop separators within subfolders.

Have separators more distinctly visible in various themes (many themes obscure their color).

Ability to add separators, bookmarks, and folders between folders (in subfolder view). Right now, if I try to do this, they go into the folders themselves.

Drag n Drop Bookmarks into other subfolders loses the name, replacing it with the hyperlink itself.

Drag and Drop Subfolders into the Top Level of the BOOKMARKS BAR. Right now, it does not copy the entire subfolder, just a link.

While Vivaldi has by far the most functional bookmarks bar (imo), it does seem to have these long-time minor glitches. I of course found workarounds but it would be wonderful if these were repaired.

Thanks so much and appreciate Vivaldi much!