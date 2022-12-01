Can we have normal Tab Groups like the other Chromium browsers such as Brave & Chrome?
ADMlNlSTRATOR
If I could change ONE thing on Vivaldi:
It would be to have the Tab Groups \ Tab Stacks work just like Chrome \ Brave \ Chromium does.
As a matter of fact... that would be the ONLY thing I would change on Vivaldi.
This also causes most of the Tab Group extensions to not work with Vivaldi.
I just wish it had an option to keep tab groups the same as all the other Chrome\Chromium forks.
I am not a fan of the two layers and the accordion style doesn't work for me either.
Besides that, it is the best browser there is!
Pesala Ambassador
@ADMlNlSTRATOR It looks very similar to Accordion style tabs with Auto Expand enabled.
If you're referring to the coloured tab groups, there is already a request for Color a Single Tab (or Tab Group.
ADMlNlSTRATOR
Not quite because none of the browser extensions for tabs\tab groups will work with Vivaldi. It's the only reason that I haven't used Vivaldi (my favorite browser by far) in almost a year. It's that big of a deal to a lot of us.
Please just give us an option to use default Chromium tab grouping.
@ADMlNlSTRATOR Can you name some examples of extensions that don't work with tab groups? Without examples, the developers wont be able to test these cases.
Soromeister
None of the extensions work because Vivaldi's UI is not the same as Chrome/Chromium and the extensions plug into the native Chrome UI instead of the Vivaldi one so this is expected.
@Soromeister Is the main reason I feel the lack of own store.
We see several things which are not compatibile.
Also, devs are less interested in checking/fixing things (or providing a compatible version) on a browser which doesn't have a store.
kolyakorruptis
It's not just about extensions. Chrome tab groups provide a much smoother experience, eg you can just drag tabs out of a group. You can also drag a tab group out of the browser window (eg to a second monitor) creating a new browser window. And yes, color coding is also pretty important.
None of that is possible with Vivaldi's tabstacks. Those do have some nice ideas, like the second row tab display, but that doesn't make up for what they lack.
barbudo2005
@ADMlNlSTRATOR Said:
Not quite because none of the browser extensions for tabs\tab groups will work with Vivaldi.
Otto Tabs works in Vivaldi like a charm:
https://chromewebstore.google.com/detail/otto-tabs/pjgajilkdijnbfmglfbpnenocpajmdlb
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/90425/can-i-force-opening-certain-urls-in-certain-tab-stacks/2
@kolyakorruptis Said:
And yes, color coding is also pretty important.
None of that is possible with Vivaldi's tabstacks.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/76205/automatic-color-for-active-tabs-active-tab-stacks-using-favicon?_=1654620418289
kolyakorruptis
@barbudo2005 This has nothing to do with the topic of chrome tab groups as chromium based browsers don't do automatic tab colors. The goal isn't to have a bunch of colorful tabs, but to give tabgroups meaningful color codes. And this can only happen manually.
barbudo2005
@kolyakorruptis Said:
The goal isn't to have a bunch of colorful tabs, but to give tabgroups meaningful color codes. And this can only happen manually.
What more meaningful than having the site's favicon color, and more over automatically.