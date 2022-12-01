If I could change ONE thing on Vivaldi:

It would be to have the Tab Groups \ Tab Stacks work just like Chrome \ Brave \ Chromium does.

As a matter of fact... that would be the ONLY thing I would change on Vivaldi.

This also causes most of the Tab Group extensions to not work with Vivaldi.

I just wish it had an option to keep tab groups the same as all the other Chrome\Chromium forks.

I am not a fan of the two layers and the accordion style doesn't work for me either.

Besides that, it is the best browser there is!