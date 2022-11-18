Hi, I love the powerful features of this browser but there is one thing that is incredibly annoying. A lot of the time I have vivaldi in the background with a bunch of active tabs while I am working on another program, when an event happens while vivaldi is in the background such as I get a message or a tab automatically opens (from an extension I use) the taskbar icon flashes like this:

That on its own is fine but if there's a second event that happens while vivaldi is still in the background then vivaldi automatically steals focus from my main window and brings itself into the foreground causing it get on top of other windows and steal keyboard input. That's very frustrating and user unfriendly I'd like an option to disable this behavior. I have confirmed that firefox does not do this so it's not an OS thing (happens with both win 10 and 11).