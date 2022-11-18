Option to disable vivaldi from stealing focus
-
Hi, I love the powerful features of this browser but there is one thing that is incredibly annoying. A lot of the time I have vivaldi in the background with a bunch of active tabs while I am working on another program, when an event happens while vivaldi is in the background such as I get a message or a tab automatically opens (from an extension I use) the taskbar icon flashes like this:
That on its own is fine but if there's a second event that happens while vivaldi is still in the background then vivaldi automatically steals focus from my main window and brings itself into the foreground causing it get on top of other windows and steal keyboard input. That's very frustrating and user unfriendly I'd like an option to disable this behavior. I have confirmed that firefox does not do this so it's not an OS thing (happens with both win 10 and 11).
-
LLonM moved this topic from Community & Services Feature Requests on
-
I would like to bump this thread.
The issue happens on MacOS also and it's really unpleasant.
Any other Chromium based browser does not behave like this, so it's implemented on purpose here. Please consider giving the control over this behavior in settings.
-
This post is deleted!
-
@heps Hello! Have you tried activating hibernation? I have it in a hotkey so that all the pentañas enter that state
Reply me if it works for you
-
@vivaldisi Thanks for reaching out! Well, hibernation won't help me here because one of my extensions is proactively opening new tabs, checking some content and then closing these tabs.
Interesting that it is opening these tabs in background but still the browser window enters foreground (despite the fact it does not activate freshly opened tab)
-
@heps On Windows Vivaldi opens content for me in background from other apps with Ctrl+Click.
//EDIT: Strange, now it fails to stay in background
And i will test under which circumstances Vivaldi can get in foreground. Wait…
My bug report:
VB-111875 "Vivaldi window always steals focus"