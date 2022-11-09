Google Meet camera feeds are broken
The last 2 times I have tried to use Google meet I can't see my camera feed or the camera feed of the other person (Using Vivaldi since Google sends Safari broken code).
I have reproduced it twice and both times in a private window and the site has Camera access as I can see it in the preview before the video call but during the video call nothing is shown as my feed is black and the other people are just grey fill boxes where their camera feed.
Can't be a cache or cookie issue as I was in a private window, and the extensions are the same as they were in the past when it used to work.
Anyone else seeing this weird bug
@Chas4 Hi - I can't test this right now as my system doesn't have a cam or mic. And I'm on Windows. But last I checked on my laptop, for Meet to function Hangouts needs to be enabled in Settings under Google Extensions.
Meet is just Hangouts with a new name
@Pathduck It has been enabled for years (never disabled it since the first stable Vivaldi years ago). It goes into the meeting but the Camera feeds are broken, mine shows as a black boxes while others are grey boxes.
I know about the name changes (I beta tested Hangouts and Google+ years ago), Google has issues with sticking with a product name.
Did this ever get resolved? I am having the same problem now, but on Windows on 2 different machines. I don't have an extension installed for Meets/Hangouts as it doesn't seem to need it anymore.
Vivaldi has the Hangouts extension in settings that is from Google in the Chromium project I think.
On Windows you also need to grant Vivaldi camera access then also in Vivaldi the Meet site needs access to camera and mic if you want voice
@Chas4 Ah, yeah, I see it now. It's enabled on both machines and both machines have been given permissions for video and audio.
The weird thing is it will show me correctly when I start a call by myself, but then it will stop working when someone joins.
@Unwatched4539 Using an external camera? If so it might need a firmware update.
Also not sure if Google Meet has rules that can turn off a camera during a meeting.
@Chas4 One external on a desktop/tower. One internal on a laptop. I hadn't thought about firmware since it usually autoupdates them, but I will verify. FWIW the camera does not turn off in the browser. It really looks like some sort of rendering error or issue. I can toggle the camera on/off within the UI and it responds but does not fix things. I think on one occasion I was able to get it to work by leaving and then rejoining the Meet once my other participant was already there and it worked for a while.
I will check firmware and also crack open the console next time and see what I find.
Also try clearing cache and maybe turn off ad blockers for Google meet site
adamatbiola
Following on on this: It looks to me like Vivaldi is blocking the autoplay of the videos for Google Meet. Anyone know where I can turn this off?
I have already set Autoplay to Enabled in the site settings/permissions. I still get a menubar popup/notification that Vivaldi has blocked autoplaying of videos.
FWIW, you can reactivate the video by toggling many of the Meet settings, like pinning/unpinning your video/tile. But when you're in a huge group meeting and people are coming and going a lot, this is a huge pain.
@adamatbiola Site settings of Google meet or of Google?
adamatbiola
Both, actually. It appears that Autoplay is enabled by default. I have explicitly enabled it for meet.google.com, but it is default-enabled on the others. (There don't appear to be "universal" settings for *.google.com, just individual subdomain settings for meet.google.com, www.google.com, etc.)
Not all Google sites are like meet, maps used to be and switched to being after google.com
I have the same problem, I can't access the camera on Google Meet and on some websites, only the microphone, how can I solve this?