The last 2 times I have tried to use Google meet I can't see my camera feed or the camera feed of the other person (Using Vivaldi since Google sends Safari broken code).

I have reproduced it twice and both times in a private window and the site has Camera access as I can see it in the preview before the video call but during the video call nothing is shown as my feed is black and the other people are just grey fill boxes where their camera feed.

Can't be a cache or cookie issue as I was in a private window, and the extensions are the same as they were in the past when it used to work.

Anyone else seeing this weird bug