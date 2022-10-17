@vient Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community

Try this one and see if it works better:

https://github.com/Pathduck/spatialnavigation

It's what I use, based on code from an old/outdated extension and improved with help from JS guru @nomadic.

It can be installed as an unpacked extension. You can customise your own hotkeys in the extension settings. By default it uses WASD and F/Enter to follow links, E for labeled links, Q to "quit/close" as well as Shift/Ctrl modifiers.

The built-in spatial navigation was one of the main reasons I switched to Vivaldi. Unfortunately it has been neglected for a long time and does not work very well so I have resorted to using this extension instead. I just hope it never breaks because I won't be able to fix if it does