Spatial navigation opens incorrect links in some situations
Hi, I'm using latest Vivaldi 5.5 on Windows 10. Suppose we are on https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Main_Page (any page with at least 2 different links can be used instead), consider two following scenarios:
- Using spatial navigation I focus on "Contents" link (right under Wikipedia icon) and press Shift+Enter to open it in new tab. Then I close it, switching back, focus on any other link and try to open it in new tab as well. Vivaldi will open "Contents" link again instead of the one I've chosen.
Closing first opened tab does not help: Shift+Enter and Ctrl+Enter will open the same first link again and again until page is reloaded or navigated from. Plain Enter works though.
- Almost same scenario, now I do not close "Contents" tab before returning to main Wikipedia page. In that case even Enter won't work properly, opening Contents page in current tab instead. It will start working again if we close the tab which was opened with Shift+Enter.
Another small problem, already reported but not fixed yet (I suppose that there are plans to fix it): spatial navigation does not remembers last location when switching to other tab and back.
DoctorG Ambassador
@vient Broken opening links with Ctrl/Shift modifier key is known. I already reported this.
As a tester i keep track on Spatial Navigation, i often use it and am interested to run Vivaldi als a browser for persons who can not use a mouse.
@DoctorG Oh, okay, thank you. Hope it gets fixed soon, it's really inconvenient.
@vient Hello and Welcome to the Vivaldi Community
Try this one and see if it works better:
https://github.com/Pathduck/spatialnavigation
It's what I use, based on code from an old/outdated extension and improved with help from JS guru @nomadic.
It can be installed as an unpacked extension. You can customise your own hotkeys in the extension settings. By default it uses WASD and F/Enter to follow links, E for labeled links, Q to "quit/close" as well as Shift/Ctrl modifiers.
The built-in spatial navigation was one of the main reasons I switched to Vivaldi. Unfortunately it has been neglected for a long time and does not work very well so I have resorted to using this extension instead. I just hope it never breaks because I won't be able to fix if it does
As long as there isn't some issue in that lazy chain nonsense, I will be happy to help.
I will also try updating it to manifest V3. Have a few other personal extensions to drag kicking and screaming into the Century of the Fruitbat, so should bring SpatialNavigation up to date as well.
Yeah that's the part I'm most worried about - I have no clue what goes in there, not even sure it's used for anything
Mv3 support for this would be great, not sure I could deal with browsing without this extension working...
Still not fixed in Vivaldi 6.0.2979.15.
This has been fixed in Vivaldi 6.5.
DoctorG Ambassador
@AllanH Good to read that is works as you need.