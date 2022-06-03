@blinkrulesall @Streptococcus You have to release the command key before you drop it in its new location.

Confirmed.

A few days ago I re-read an old thread here and reminded myself that one could use SHIFT-drag to move the extension icons, which made me very happy. (running v5.2)

Today after updating to 5.3, that no longer works. Neither does Command-drag, as you mention it visually implies it will do something but in fact it doesn't actually move the icon.

I'd suggest using the toolbar editor instead anywars.

By "toolbar editor" do you mean the "Customize toolbar" function in settings?

If so, that doesn't seem very useful since I see no representation of any extension buttons there.