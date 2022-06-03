Solved Unable to drag extensions / panels to change display order
-
blinkrulesall Supporters
On Mac, I am running Vivaldi 5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (arm64). I am holding Command to drag my extension icons to reorder them, but it is not working. The orange line comes up like I am reordering, but then the icon like fades away and the action fails.
-
@brookerose1312 If I remember correctly, you need to let go of the command button before letting go of the mouse button on macOS.
-
brookerose1312
- Vivaldi 5.3.2679.38 (Stable channel) (arm64)
- Revision cbd5b1203ac1b0b8da3d45904041afec3a888194
- OS macOS Version 12.3.1 (Build 21E258)
- JavaScript V8 10.2.154.4
- User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/102.0.5005.72 Safari/537.36
- Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
- Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
- Profile Path /Users/brooke/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
- Linker lld
Extension icons cannot be dragged and dropped with command as described in the help section
-
@brookerose1312 If I remember correctly, you need to let go of the command button before letting go of the mouse button on macOS.
-
brookerose1312
@luetage Thank you!!
-
Streptococcus
I have the same problem. The icon seems to move over, but it will not stay in the new location.
-
@blinkrulesall @Streptococcus You have to release the command key before you drop it in its new location. I'd suggest using the toolbar editor instead anywars. (If you open it, you will also see why you have been unable to drag and drop icons with the command key)
If anyone from the Vivaldi Team happens to read this, please do explain why the key even had to be changed from shift to command (control on windows/linux). This was a, imo, a very pointless change, more you when it lead to a significantly worse user experience for macOS users due to a bug that you were clearly aware of.
-
@blinkrulesall @Streptococcus You have to release the command key before you drop it in its new location.
Confirmed.
A few days ago I re-read an old thread here and reminded myself that one could use SHIFT-drag to move the extension icons, which made me very happy. (running v5.2)
Today after updating to 5.3, that no longer works. Neither does Command-drag, as you mention it visually implies it will do something but in fact it doesn't actually move the icon.
I'd suggest using the toolbar editor instead anywars.
By "toolbar editor" do you mean the "Customize toolbar" function in settings?
If so, that doesn't seem very useful since I see no representation of any extension buttons there.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom said in No longer able to drag extension icons to change display order:
By "toolbar editor" do you mean the "Customize toolbar" function in settings?
Yes, after you open it, the UI very clearly calls it the toolbar editor.
@ImaginaryFreedom said in No longer able to drag extension icons to change display order:
If so, that doesn't seem very useful since I see no representation of any extension buttons there.
That's because those are (annoyingly) bound to the extension toggle/container button right now. See the Move extension buttons around interface feature request to get true toolbar editing for extension buttons.
-
@AltCode said in No longer able to drag extension icons to change display order:
Yes, after you open it, the UI very clearly calls it the toolbar editor.
Now all I see in that section (MacOS) is what is depicted in the screenshot below and I'm afraid to touch either of those buttons.
-
@ImaginaryFreedom Apologies, I misunderstood where you meant, when you right click a button (e.g. the reload button), you should get the following context menu:
This will open the toolbar editor, though it will only let you move the extension toggle button, not individual extension buttons.
-
@AltCode said in No longer able to drag extension icons to change display order:
@ImaginaryFreedom Apologies, I misunderstood where you meant, when you right click a button (e.g. the reload button), you should get the following context menu:
[image removed]
This will open the toolbar editor, though it will only let you move the extension toggle button, not individual extension buttons.
Yes, I see that now, thanks.
I was trying earlier to figure out what this new extension toggle button does, and couldn't.
-
Can't change order of extensions with cmd+drag. It just slides on an initial position. I recorded a video but can't attach it here.
-
@bouvens You gotta release command before releasing the mouse button.
-
@luetage ty very much. I can't believe but it really works.
-
non-troppo
Hi, I'm on macOS 12.5 and latest snapshot. I may be wrong but I thought ⌘-drag could be used to move extension icons, but this doesn't work for me at present. The icon shows a drag action initiating and my position is shown by a vertical insertion line where I drag to, but when dropping the icon does not move. I didn't see this as a known issue in the latest snapshot, and perhaps I am doing this wrong?
-
Hi
I'm having trouble reorganizing web panels, I'm using CMD and drag but the new location doesn't "stick"
Video to demonstrate the issue:
https://www.loom.com/share/105d836dacd349719e2a595f8833a025
Vivaldi 5.4.2753.28 (Stable channel) (x86_64)
Revision ca0741147ac0cfad7cdd554b1c4976c369317ae9
OS macOS Version 12.4 (Build 21F79)
JavaScript V8 10.4.132.20
User Agent Mozilla/5.0 (Macintosh; Intel Mac OS X 10_15_7) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/104.0.5112.83 Safari/537.36
Command Line /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi --enable-features --disable-features --flag-switches-begin --flag-switches-end --disable-smooth-scrolling --save-page-as-mhtml
Executable Path /Applications/Vivaldi.app/Contents/MacOS/Vivaldi
Profile Path /Users/tbargal/Library/Application Support/Vivaldi/Default
Linker lld
-
Confirmed: VB-90932. Additionally, I am similarly unable to move toolbar buttons, except I select "edit toolbar" from the right-click menu.
-
Ppafflick marked this topic as a question on
-
Ppafflick has marked this topic as solved on
-
Following this instruction (⌘ + drag) but icons won't move. (macOS 13.2)
-
@iShahin On macOS, I think you need to press ⌘ to start the drag, but you have to release it before you drop the icon.
-
WhiteNoize