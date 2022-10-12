disable page title autocomplete in address bar
It appears that in 5.5 the address bar now prioritizes page titles over URLs when autocompleting in the address bar. It's incredibly frustrating, and if there's an existing way to disable that I can't find it.
Following this. I find the "title" in the autocompletion very annoying
Yes, this has seriously compromised the usability of the address bar for me.
I thought something was up these last couple weeks! There really isn't a setting to disable this, is there? I really don't think in terms of page titles and it's making everything take way longer than it needs to.
mib2berlin Soprano
@jml74 @frogworth @grebonato @markvdean
Hi, the address bar got a complete rewrite code wise.
Now some user complain about or like the old behavior better.
There are some bug reports about and the developer start to fix behavior and errors.
There was already a bug fix release with address bar fixes, more to come.
I hope the dev`s getting there to satisfied all user.
There is a big "I hate the new address bar" thread with some information about bug reports and so forth.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin Thank you for the link (and sorry for the late reply, I stopped looking at the thread after a week or so of not getting much traction), I'm heading there now. The address bar keeps getting worse with every release.
Vivaldi 7.2 has changed the way the address bar offers suggestions. If you still feel there is a missing feature, you can create a new request
