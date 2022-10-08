Make Simple Popup Window PLEASE
BlokZinciri
Hello,
I face too many issues with Vivaldi's popup window. It literally appears as normal page instead of simple user interface that other browsers open.
What I mean, please compare vivaldi and brave popup windows below screenshot.
I can't stand this ridiculous full page popup. Because of that fully page popup what loads very slow and I cant do my instant orders etc. Moreover Vivaldi's panel blurs some data on popup so I have to disable-enable it continuously.
Popup should be as simple as for speed and against lag. But Vivaldi's one has bookmarks, toolbars, address bar, panel etc. This is not popup this is complete window and a page. Really annoying
Please change vivaldi's popup window to how chrome based other browsers simple window structure.
OS : Manjaro KDE
Reproduce : Those are crypto extension's popup like Metamask-Keplr etc. to approve processes
Vivaldi: 5.5.2805.32 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)
JavaScript: V8 10.6.194.17
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/106.0.0.0 Safari/537.36
Thanks.
I heard it's a bug, but then it's being around for many months already... Are they still working on this "bug"?
BlokZinciri
@dude99 complete popup is a normal window not only blur of panel.
this ui should be simplified as brave's one.
mib2berlin
@BlokZinciri
Hi, can you add a link to such a page without login for other user to test this?
Please add your OS and Vivaldi version when you post issues.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin pretty much every extension which open a popup ~ even imtranslator... is a known bug.
BlokZinciri
@mib2berlin I have added the info.
Any update on this? Would love to use vivaldi as a browser but if you want to use it with browser popups like Metamask wallet extension, or even rabby it is awful. Will you work on this? Otherwise i have to search for another browser, because this isn't ok for me. BR
mib3berlin
@mib3berlin Not sure what answer. Some always had issues with popups and specific addons...
...is not even easy to understand the scenarios in which happen, but might be linked to ui zoom <100% (for extension popup).
Unsure for popup window. But yeah,
pretty much every extensionwas a bit exaggerated.
mib3berlin
@Hadden89
Hm, strange, I have the extensions in the status bar but should not make any difference, this is with UI zoom 110%
@mib3berlin with ui under 100%... as said, there is not a clear way to understand why it affects only a subset of users for specific extensions Above 100% shouldn't cause issues.
mib3berlin
@Hadden89
This is UI 80%, does this mean it work with ImTranslator on my system but not on yours?
I am on Linux at moment, I can check later on Windows 11.
EDIT: 90% is OK but with 80% the popup shrink to stamp size, unusable on Windows.
@mib3berlin The problem is not only the extension itself. If i click on the extension everything works as expected. But for example, if i want to confirm a transaction the opened window is not the same, as the window which open by direct click.
-
mib2berlin
@anon939d
Can you may contact the extension developer about this issue?
In the past some developer work together with the Vivaldi team to fix such bugs, unfortunately many extension developer ignore Vivaldi.
At least you get some information and if you report this as bug to the Vivaldi developer you can add such information.
Scaling the UI to 75% and wondering why this not work is one thing but the functionality of the popup and the regular windows should be the same.
One problem is you need an account for such extensions, I guess, but the Vivaldi team can manage this.
Cheers, mib
