Hello,

I face too many issues with Vivaldi's popup window. It literally appears as normal page instead of simple user interface that other browsers open.

What I mean, please compare vivaldi and brave popup windows below screenshot.

I can't stand this ridiculous full page popup. Because of that fully page popup what loads very slow and I cant do my instant orders etc. Moreover Vivaldi's panel blurs some data on popup so I have to disable-enable it continuously.

Popup should be as simple as for speed and against lag. But Vivaldi's one has bookmarks, toolbars, address bar, panel etc. This is not popup this is complete window and a page. Really annoying

Please change vivaldi's popup window to how chrome based other browsers simple window structure.

OS : Manjaro KDE

Reproduce : Those are crypto extension's popup like Metamask-Keplr etc. to approve processes

Vivaldi: 5.5.2805.32 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit)

JavaScript: V8 10.6.194.17

User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (X11; Linux x86_64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/106.0.0.0 Safari/537.36

Thanks.