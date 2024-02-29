Solved Dark mode in "view-source"
-
When using dark mode theme and view the source of a page, it is disaplyed with an all-white background and black text. Very stressful to the eyes at night.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The Source Code viewer can now be viewed in Dark Mode when the setting "Force dark mode on all websites" is enabled in Vivaldi 6.6.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@karly The dark mode of Windows works and sets the Vivaldi source window (Ctrl U) to dark.
-
Ah, okay. It does not in the Linux version though. Using latest Pop Os
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@karly That is a known issue with GTK.
-
Ahh.. Any workarounds or fixes I can apply myself?
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@karly No, i was not able to find one. GTK theme environment variables never worked in command line.
-
pafflick Vivaldi Team
The Source Code viewer can now be viewed in Dark Mode when the setting "Force dark mode on all websites" is enabled in Vivaldi 6.6.
-
-
-