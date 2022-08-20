“chrome://newtab“ can not be setting as startuppage correctly
I set "chrome://newtab" as the startup page like this：
But when I open the browser, there are something wrong occured background:
"无法访问此网站网址为 chrome://newtab/ 的网页可能暂时无法连接，或者它已永久性地移动到了新网址。
ERR_FAILED"
If I use the extension "infinty pro", the txet will occur directly:
If I open "chrome://newtab" with address bar, everything is normal.
@xiaohai I'm also using a new tab extension (Tabliss) and I want it to control my startup page, and having the exact same problem. It had been working fine earlier before yesterday.
Misternics
Same issue.
I also reported. (Jira VB-91006)
Devs please fix it.
they just released 5.5
STILL NOT FIXED
@raniesantos
Hi, this report was closed with "Cant reproduce".
I don´t want to test it with "any" new tab extension, wich one do you use?
By the way, there are ten thousands of bug reports, not supporting an extensions is not a showstopper for a new version.
Cheers, mib
raniesantos
Humble New Tab page.
It's open source.
This extension works fine except on Vivaldi because you guys use some weird custom system for handling new tab pages.
https://github.com/ibillingsley/HumbleNewTabPage
https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/humble-new-tab-page/mfgdmpfihlmdekaclngibpjhdebndhdj
[Jira] (VB-91006)
@raniesantos Except you overlooked a setting that allows for all new tab page extensions to work. Visit
vivaldi://settings/tabs/and set »new tab page« to »startpage« and check »controlled by extension«. I tested it with your extension and it works as expected.
@mib2berlin I should also clarify before you reply with "it works just fine"
The main issue me and a bunch of the people in this thread is having is that it cannot be set as a startup page.
After Vivaldi loads, all new tabs after that do properly use the extension page.
@raniesantos You didn’t say that originally. That I can reproduce. The problem isn’t a new tab, but starting up with startpage.
@raniesantos
Please add this information and the extension link to the bug report in reply of your confirmation mail.
I cant reopen the report, only developer can.
Cheers, mib
raniesantos
@luetage you only looked at my reply, this entire thread already describes the issue along with the necessary details, I thought that was supposed to be obvious.
@raniesantos
Hi again, the developer don´t read the forum except you link it in to your bug report.
There is a new report and this one is confirmed > VB-92068.
Check the change logs of the snapshot builds from time to time or ask in this thread:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/27450/what-is-the-status-of-vb-already-reported-bug-issue/
Cheers, mib
parshinjaroslav
@luetage The problem is not installing extension control over the new page but over the startup page. Sinse 5.4 version Vivaldi cannot to do it.
Hi,
Try with these Internal URL
chrome://new-tab-page
vivaldi://new-tab-page
Vivaldi Backup | Reset + Extra Steps
Those internal URLs are useless.
The startup page just becomes Google. It does not properly show the page provided by the extension.
HOW MANY DECADES WILL IT TAKE YOU TO FIX THIS?
THIS BUG HAS EXISTED FOR WAY TOO LONG.
@raniesantos
new-tab-pageis not used by Vivaldi and you don’t need it. You can specify in the settings what page to open and if it’s the startpage it can be controlled by an extension. The only thing broken is starting up with your extension. I reported the bug back then, at some point a developer will find time to fix it. But again, this will only show your new tab extension, if you set »startup with« to startpage.
@raniesantos Good luck getting the Vivaldi team to fix anything related to bugs. They are completely focused on useless new features because they are always chasing the "shiny new toy". All the garbage they produced in the past 3 years I turn off because its unnecessary. The recent versions also randomly crashes a lot more than the last major revision.
As for this bug, I did some tracking and when Vivaldi starts, it opens up "chrome://newtab" instead of "vivaldi://newtab". Either the redirect code isn't running properly or there is something else wrong. Once the page is fully loaded, the "chrome://newtab" code properly redirects to Vivaldi's new page. As a result, you get a blank page until everything is loaded up. The first startpage will always be blank even if you set it to "vivaldi://newtab" or "chrome://newtab".
I submitted that bug 3 months ago because I'm fed up but like usual, not a single response. They're off chasing the next shinny new thing that grabs their attention. Bugs are low priority for them.