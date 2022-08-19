@Pesala Definitely agree on the PiP player, the darkening is unnecessary, there should be better ways to solve the problem of (nearly) invisible controls on all-white videos (for instance).

Like adding a dark overlay on the bottom controls themselves, and maybe on the top layer where the X is. Like YT does for instance:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3pF2jkQ4vc

Very subtle but enough to make the controls stand out, without darkening the entire video.

For embedded videos though, I don't see it, so possibly this is something specific to the BBC iPlayer? I can't access iPlayer content, but on this video for instance, there's no darkening when hovered, just a subtle effect around the controls:

https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0cv6skz

I don't see the same controls as you do, so I suspect whatever darkening you're seeing is the iPlayer itself, not Vivaldi.

I believe this effect is often added by whatever embed player used, so nothing Vivaldi can do about that. I also suspect Vivaldi's PiP player is just modified Chromium code, with the added time controls and mute button. But maybe removing the darkening effect is relatively easy.

Possibly a better example:

https://tekeye.uk/html/html5-video-test-page

This is just straight HTML5 video embed, using the built-in browser player. I really don't know why they didn't just use that as an example how the PiP player should look.

Have you reported a bug/issue on this?