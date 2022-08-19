Fading of Videos on Mouseover
-
This happens on PiP videos as well as with embedded videos on the BBC. Firefox is the same.
What is the benefit of greying out the video? It is really annoying if you move the mouse pointer for some other reason than to use the video controls, and the controls could still be used if the video displayed normally behind them.
Video
Video on Mouseover
-
@Pesala I think is a UX choice of any browser: in a totally white frame of a video playback the controls would be almost invisible due lack of contrast given by the grayish layer.
-
@Hadden89 The controls can use a contrasting colour. They do not need to be white.
-
@Pesala True, but the control player and the video should constantly look themselves for the colour changes and could be performance consuming. So it was estabilished this standard grayish on white, I guess.
-
@Hadden89 It could be so much better.
-
@Pesala Definitely agree on the PiP player, the darkening is unnecessary, there should be better ways to solve the problem of (nearly) invisible controls on all-white videos (for instance).
Like adding a dark overlay on the bottom controls themselves, and maybe on the top layer where the X is. Like YT does for instance:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J3pF2jkQ4vc
Very subtle but enough to make the controls stand out, without darkening the entire video.
For embedded videos though, I don't see it, so possibly this is something specific to the BBC iPlayer? I can't access iPlayer content, but on this video for instance, there's no darkening when hovered, just a subtle effect around the controls:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/programmes/p0cv6skz
I don't see the same controls as you do, so I suspect whatever darkening you're seeing is the iPlayer itself, not Vivaldi.
I believe this effect is often added by whatever embed player used, so nothing Vivaldi can do about that. I also suspect Vivaldi's PiP player is just modified Chromium code, with the added time controls and mute button. But maybe removing the darkening effect is relatively easy.
Possibly a better example:
https://tekeye.uk/html/html5-video-test-page
This is just straight HTML5 video embed, using the built-in browser player. I really don't know why they didn't just use that as an example how the PiP player should look.
Have you reported a bug/issue on this?
-
@Pathduck said in Fading of Videos on Mouseover:
For embedded videos though, I don't see it, so possibly this is something specific to the BBC iPlayer?
Try the same video on this page.
Interesting that the other player does not have the problem at all, so there should definitely be a way to fix this.
-
@Pesala Yes, I do get it there:
But I believe this is the JS player they use, this is not controlled by Vivaldi. In fact if you right-click you will see references to this:
https://www.bbc.co.uk/blogs/internet/entries/65db5af7-1ec1-4ba5-9f09-4f3c5f632b03
For the "older" video I posted earlier, it seems they use a more regular HTML video embed, but I'm sure there's some JS involved for the controls etc, because it's not similar to the straight video embed on the TekEye site:
<video webkit-playsinline="" playsinline="" preload="auto" tabindex="-1" id="p_v_player_0" aria-hidden="true" class="p_transform" style="left: 0px;" title="Weather Bulletin: UK, Weather: weather_uk.mxf" src="blob:https://emp.bbc.co.uk/b734100a-500c-49fb-a20e-13fde2537031"></video>
So you'll need to take that one up with Auntie B
But I do agree on the Vivaldi PiP player.
-
@Pathduck said in Fading of Videos on Mouseover:
So you'll need to take that one up with Auntie B
I see that other users already complained about the issue. This was the reply:
I’m Oli, manager of the media player. Thanks for the compliment and for raising an interesting question, here's some of the reasoning:
To allow the player to be used in multiple locations across the BBC, it needs to be self-contained. Having the UI incorporated into the playback window evolved from a much earlier BBC player and has become an industry standard since.
The layout of our new UI layer now flexes across the spectrum of screen sizes & devices it needs to serve. This optimises for mobile web as well as larger desktop screens, and across different inputs (mouse/touch/keyboard/screen readers).
We agree that the video is the most important thing. This is why the interface only appears when our audience needs to engage with it.
I made a few comments myself.
-
@Pesala Haha, typical boilerplate response, where do they train these "managers"
This is why the interface only appears when our audience needs to engage with it.
Completely misses the point
Oh and I think I can guess which one's your response
-
Man has this been bugging me since they started doing it. There's been a few other threads about this over the years as well.
I think the need to ensure that mobile devices are also covered by the UI elements is in part why this has become common. Youtube on mobile does the same.
Annoying for those that aren't using mobile devices though when you have to put up with stupid obscuring of the video. Sites are so bloated already, i fail to see how a little bit of extra code to determine if it's a mobile device or not to show a different UI would make that much of a difference.
Even for a mobile device, why can't they just have a gradient across the bottom and the large buttons there??
Unfortunately because PiP seems to be solely based on chromium code I don't think that's going to change anytime soon.
@Pathduck said in Fading of Videos on Mouseover:
Possibly a better example:
https://tekeye.uk/html/html5-video-test-page
This is just straight HTML5 video embed, using the built-in browser player. I really don't know why they didn't just use that as an example how the PiP player should look.
And that is the most annoying thing about it - the so called designers can't come up with a decent idea to make this work for everyone, even though someone has already done the hard work to show it can be done.
Those test vids on that site are great. No obfuscation of the video, decent size buttons for fingers/mobile devices. Even if they increase the size it's still 1000x better than the rubbish that's being put out these days.
-
It is necessary to connect 2 theme for Android, depending on which of them the developers will get to first.
-
I stopped using the BBC website altogether due to its bias.
The Met Office video player doesn’t fade on mouseover, except of course if using the PiP video player window.
-
barbudo2005
Just out of curiosity, which way is the bias of BBC?
-
@barbudo2005 said in Fading of Videos on Mouseover:
Just out of curiosity, which way is the bias of BBC?
I don’t want to start a debate here as it is not the right place, but this recent topic on 𝕏 will give you some info on how the BBC is funded, and is not an independent news organisation.
Most of the funding comes from the current UK government, of course, so it is not free to criticise government policy.
As always, do your own research, and make up your own mind.
-
barbudo2005
Thank you. The topic allowed me to understand the bias you suggested.
There is nothing better to get to know the reality of a country than to do it through a citizen.
-
@Pesala said in Fading of Videos on Mouseover:
@barbudo2005 said in Fading of Videos on Mouseover:
Just out of curiosity, which way is the bias of BBC?
I don’t want to start a debate here as it is not the right place, but this recent topic on 𝕏 will give you some info on how the BBC is funded, and is not an independent news organisation.
Most of the funding comes from the current UK government, of course, so it is not free to criticise government policy.
As always, do your own research, and make up your own mind.
It is fair to criticize a news outlet. But you should probably do it without pointing to insane ramblings from an ideologue that incorporates the latest reactionary responses. If people find that kind of content convincing, then we're in trouble.
-
This is getting off-topic now, so I am going to lock this thread. If anyone wants to discuss conspiracies there are better places to do so than on a tech support forum.
-
LLonM locked this topic