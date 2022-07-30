There is a possibility to make the Windows 11 taskbar look like Windows 10. For this you need the software "ExplorerPatcher".

https://github.com/valinet/ExplorerPatcher

With this software you can also display the Windows taskbar in Windows 11 also on top, as well as display the weather.

In addition, you can also install 7+ Taskbar Tweaker Beta to change the taskbar and, for example, display seconds by the clock.

https://ramensoftware.com/7-taskbar-tweaker#download

Then it is also possible to install NetSpeedMonitor on the taskbar.

https://www.filehorse.com/download-netspeedmonitor-64/