🚩Replace Windows 11 taskbar with Windows 10 taskbar🚩
stardepp Translator
There is a possibility to make the Windows 11 taskbar look like Windows 10. For this you need the software "ExplorerPatcher".
https://github.com/valinet/ExplorerPatcher
With this software you can also display the Windows taskbar in Windows 11 also on top, as well as display the weather.
In addition, you can also install 7+ Taskbar Tweaker Beta to change the taskbar and, for example, display seconds by the clock.
https://ramensoftware.com/7-taskbar-tweaker#download
Then it is also possible to install NetSpeedMonitor on the taskbar.
https://www.filehorse.com/download-netspeedmonitor-64/
@stardepp said in Replace Windows 11 taskbar with Windows 10 taskbar:
7+ Taskbar Tweaker
I was using this on Windows 7, it was a must-have app.
Just install Open-Shell-Menu
https://open-shell.github.io/Open-Shell-Menu/
Get the most useful Start menu and task bar back:
@Pathduck , you can the Windows Taskbar put where you want, without the need of any third party soft, Simby right click on the taskbar and select unblock, then you can drag it to any side of the screen, left, rigt or above, At least in W10 it works.
For the system monitoring, the best is Rainmeter, with this you have all system and netdata on the desktop, also a clock and a cakendar and mor, with dozends of diferent usermade themes and skins.. All FOSS.
For all other Powershell and GodMode (this is included in Windows since Vista, you only had to activate it, one of the first thing I do in a new PC)
Initially i misread the subject-line, & then immediately began cheering.
I had thought there was a full-stop after the second word.
Typo?
I literally made a blog post about my custom tweaked windows UI either last week or the week before. Explorer Patcher is great. You can even center the open window list on the windows 10 taskbar using it. Important: Though you'll want to be sure to click the restart file explorer button after editing most of the settings.