@daddiofaddio I have already made this comment on reddit in response to your post there. Copy it here since I'm more used to this platform.

"Is the whole Calendar UI in 24h format, including f.ex. time of events, or just parts of it, like the hours column in day/week view?

The latter is a known issue and I have actually been working on removing some cases of hardcoded 24h formats today, hoping to get that into next release.

If everything is in 24h format then there can be a few things wrong. The time format is controlled by the setting 'Preferred Date & Time Format' possibly in conjunction with 'User Interface Language', both found under 'General' -> 'Language' category in settings. A combination of 'English (US)' and 'Same as Selected Language' should ensure that you get 12h format time independent of OS type or settings. 'Inherit from Operating System' should also give you 12h format as long as the date format of the OS is set to 12h. If you have tried these settings (Need to restart Vivaldi after changing either of the settings) and still everything is 24h then that is a bug and it would be most appreciated to get a bug report, including the values you have set for these two settings and OS version https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/"

I have already seen your bug, and as I understood it the problem was mainly with the Day / Week view hour values. Since I wrote the above earlier to day I have managed to get the fix for that as well as a couple of other hard coded 24h formats on to our main branch so it will be coming in 5.4 release.

As said above, if the problem is that everything is still in 24h format with the settings I recommend then we will need a little more info to figure it out.

Thanks a lot for taking the time to report the problem, it's apreciated