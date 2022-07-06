12-hour time setting in Vivaldi Calendar?
I've done a search and I've found similar posts regarding the same issue - but as far as I can see the issue hasn't been addressed and some related posts date from more than 2 years ago...so I'm posting a separate thread.
I am running Windows 10, Vivaldi 5.3.2679.61, live in the U.S. I use Vivaldi daily and love it. For me, it's almost perfect....BUT for one nagging, albeit somewhat picky issue:
I have tried every setting relating to Vivaldi Calendar, as well as general settings (e.g., "User Interface Language," etc. ). My system settings are set to 12-hour time. No matter what settings/language I select, the calendar time always displays in military time (14:00, 17:00, etc.). Am I missing some obvious (or not-so-obvious) setting? If not, is there any plan to include a 12-hour time setting (as I believe that it is the most widely-adopted time format in the US)?
+1 on any info regarding this. I also have yet to figure out how to set 12-hour time in the hourly display in the calendar. As above, my system settings are set to 12 hour and I am located in the US, Windows 10, Vivaldi Desktop 5.3.2679.68.
Here are some of the other users who have reported the same issue but there is no definitive response in any of the threads as to whether this has been flagged as a bug or whether it may be included as a feature if not a bug:
mib2berlin Soprano
@daddiofaddio
Hi, I would call it a bug if Vivaldi not follow the OS setting as it do for the language and date settings.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib
Thanks for the response. I submitted the bug report - number VB-90474.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@daddiofaddio I have already made this comment on reddit in response to your post there. Copy it here since I'm more used to this platform.
"Is the whole Calendar UI in 24h format, including f.ex. time of events, or just parts of it, like the hours column in day/week view?
The latter is a known issue and I have actually been working on removing some cases of hardcoded 24h formats today, hoping to get that into next release.
If everything is in 24h format then there can be a few things wrong. The time format is controlled by the setting 'Preferred Date & Time Format' possibly in conjunction with 'User Interface Language', both found under 'General' -> 'Language' category in settings. A combination of 'English (US)' and 'Same as Selected Language' should ensure that you get 12h format time independent of OS type or settings. 'Inherit from Operating System' should also give you 12h format as long as the date format of the OS is set to 12h. If you have tried these settings (Need to restart Vivaldi after changing either of the settings) and still everything is 24h then that is a bug and it would be most appreciated to get a bug report, including the values you have set for these two settings and OS version https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/reporting-a-bug-in-vivaldi/"
I have already seen your bug, and as I understood it the problem was mainly with the Day / Week view hour values. Since I wrote the above earlier to day I have managed to get the fix for that as well as a couple of other hard coded 24h formats on to our main branch so it will be coming in 5.4 release.
As said above, if the problem is that everything is still in 24h format with the settings I recommend then we will need a little more info to figure it out.
Thanks a lot for taking the time to report the problem, it's apreciated
@eggert said in 12-hour time setting in Vivaldi Calendar?:
I have already seen your bug, and as I understood it the problem was mainly with the Day / Week view hour values.
The above is correct. For my setup, the "Inherit from Operating System" settings seem to work correctly for other time settings with exception of the Day/Week hour views in calendar which remain 24-hour even if system time is set to 12-hr.
I look forward to the fix and thanks for the quick response!
This would be a helpful fix!