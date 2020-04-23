Why new clock only 24 hour military time?
-
Is there any way to trigger the clock away from 24 hour military time to 12 hour time?
-
Pesala Ambassador
@ambimom On Windows one can edit the System time format for Long Date. I suspect that there is a similar system setting for MacOS.
-
@ambimom It follows the system setting, I think the right one to change between 12 and 24 hour clock is in System Preferences -> Language and Region
-
@16patsle Not on my Catalina installation. My Time System Preferences shows 12 hour which is what's displayed in the menu bar but Vivaldi clock shows 24 hour time.
I looked in Vivaldi settings but didn't see an option for time format.
-
Bug reported.
-
@ambimom said in Why new clock only 24 hour military time?:
Is there any way to trigger the clock away from 24 hour military time to 12 hour time?
Below is an off-topic response . . .
It's not necessarily a "military time". There are cultures around the world where civilians use the 24-hour system in their daily lives, like Japan and some parts of Europe (if what I heard is correct).
-
Streptococcus
Any institution which is open 24 hours is going to use 24 hour time. Hospitals are a good example.
-
@Streptococcus said in Why new clock only 24 hour military time?:
Any institution which is open 24 hours is going to use 24 hour time. Hospitals are a good example.
And TV and radio stations in Japan. You even see listings like "25:00 Music for Night People", meaning 1am.
I often go to bed at around 26:00
-
atticdefence
@ryofurue said in Why new clock only 24 hour military time?:
There are cultures around the world where civilians use the 24-hour system in their daily lives, like Japan and some parts of Europe (if what I heard is correct).
If you are not sure whether parts of Europe use 24h clock - be reassured: big parts of Europe do use 24h clock (I'm positive for about 178,5 millions people and I'm 99% sure about 107 other millions and 90% of the whole rest - in fact I am only not sure what do Brits use as time measure, but as they no longer want to be Europeans, it doesn't even matter )
-
Pesala Ambassador
@atticdefence said:
As they no longer want to be Europeans, it doesn't even matter
As they no longer wish to be slaves of the unelected European community bosses, they can choose their own rules. The 24 hour clock is widely used, but we still have the six o'clock news at 18:00 hours.
-
atticdefence
@Pesala said in Why new clock only 24 hour military time?:
@atticdefence said:
As they no longer want to be Europeans, it doesn't even matter
As they no longer wish to be slaves of the unelected European community bosses, they can choose their own rules. The 24 hour clock is widely used, but we still have the six o'clock news at 18:00 hours.
I'm happy you saw them through. It's funny you call out slaves, though. I thought Brits had colonized and enslaved a bit more than half of the world... But of course you're right: Brits were always good in choosing their own rules (they tend to omit the part of enforcing those choices on others, though).
Not so long ago I heard a British (semi-)official statement (made by a public figure I don't recall explicitly) that they are not European and they will never be, because they are free and Islanders. I'm sorry my stupid socio-geographical joke inflamed you so much. I really am, but as it's not a place for that strange discussion I will do my exit, before you prove me I'm enslaving someone.
--edited out one typo (the one I noticed, there may be others)--
-
@Gwen-Dragon Yes I've reported it as a bug. It doesn't follow my system settings on MacOS Catalina.
-
Same behavior on Big Sur - doesn't match system clock (system is 12-hour, Vivaldi shows 24-hour). Workaround is to search Vivaldi preferences for time. The first item, under Language is Preferred Date & Time Format. Change it from Inherit from Operating System to Same as Selected Language and then restart Vivaldi. Clock now shows 12-hour format.
-
@tylwright said in Why new clock only 24 hour military time?:
Same behavior on Big Sur - doesn't match system clock (system is 12-hour, Vivaldi shows 24-hour). Workaround is to search Vivaldi preferences for time. The first item, under Language is Preferred Date & Time Format. Change it from Inherit from Operating System to Same as Selected Language and then restart Vivaldi. Clock now shows 12-hour format.
I can confirm that on macOS 11.2 (the update is over 3GB and came out a few hours ago) & Vivaldi 3.6.2165.34 this is not working right.
-
I'll ask about this internally. FYI, I have seen some bugs on this closed (cannot reproduce) and I have seen others report Vivaldi displaying the wrong time zone, although that might be due to a recent Chromium change/bug.
-
@DrWho2 What is the VB-# for your bug?
Yes I've reported it as a bug. It doesn't follow my system settings on MacOS Catalina.
-
Same issue on Linux Mint 20.2. Vivaldi's clock shows 24-hour format, while system setting specified 12-hour.
-
This post is deleted!
-
This post is deleted!
-
permanentvegetativestate