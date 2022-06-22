Solved Picture in Picture not Working
When I go to open picture and picture, the tab opens. When I hover over it in my app bar thing, I can see it. But it's nowhere on my screen. How do I get it back?
@kzhe Some websites disable display in Picture-in-Picture mode.
@DoctorG I can use Picture in Picture in my other browser which I was trying switching from (not because I don't like it... I really like Edge.)
@kzhe Tell me public URL of video where Picture-in-Picture (PiP) fails.
Had you enabled PiP in Settings → Webpages?
Does it work in a test profile without extensions and settings (close Welcome page when it appears)?
Normally you get a icon if you hover the video, you click on it and the small window for video opens on bottom-right of your Windows desktop.
@kzhe This bookmarklet, kindly written for me by @LonM, works well for me on some sites for which Vivaldi's PiP does not work. Maybe it might also help you?
javascript:var%20v=document.querySelector(%22video%22);v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();
I use the PiPPY extension for those random sites that don't want to work with the built-in PiP feature.
@DoctorG It fails on every website. I opened a random YouTube video. Anyways, it does work on the Guest account, and opens on my main account. It's just not on my screen, I need to move it back but I can't touch it. It doesn't come back.
I made a bit of a mistake. I can open PiP, but it's not on my screen. It's probably been accidentally moved to the side too far. However, it opens there every time. The problem? I can't touch it. So I can't bring it back.
@kzhe OK.
Click the icon in Windows taskbar which is for PiP window, hit Alt+Spacebar, select Move from appearing window menu, move with Cursur keys until the PiP window is shown again in you desktop, hit Return key to save this position.
Tested, worked for me.
How do I move the window? My mouse becomes the move symbol, but when I click it stops. Do I drag, or move my mouse without clicking, or what?
@DoctorG NEVERMIND, I SEE! Thanks a lot, this worked.
@kzhe There was a reason why i mentioned to move with Cursor keys
@DoctorG I haven't heard the phrase "cursor keys" used to describe the arrow keys before. Sorry.
@kzhe Oh, ok, sorry for my wording mess.
i learned in late 70ies the technical phrase for these keys was "cursor keys".
I have always known them as “Cursor keys.”
The Wikipedia Entry explains.
bilalsaqib
@DoctorG THANKS ALOT! It worked for me! I was facing this isssue for the past month
It works nice but the URL gets overwritten by JS code.
//EDIT:
This works nice for me now in 5.6 Stable:
javascript:var%20v=document.querySelector(%22video%22);v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();if(history.replaceState){window.history.replaceState({},"",location.href);};
With this bookmarklet PiP can be activated, works nice and the addressfield is not affected!
javascript:var%20v=document.querySelector(%22video%22);v.removeAttribute(%22disablePictureInPicture%22);v.requestPictureInPicture();if(history.replaceState)%7Bwindow.history.replaceState(%7B%7D,%22%22,location.href);%7D;
This worked for me too. I had to hold the left arrow key for quite awhile until the PIP windows returned.