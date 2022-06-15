I've been using Vivaldi on both PC and Android for a few years now - and while sync feature is great for bookmarks and passwords, tab sync feels awkward.

Let me explain: currently sync period is ~30 minutes, and most tabs are opened and closed much more frequently. While it is nice to be able to access long-living PC tabs on the phone - most often I want to continue working on the most recent ones, which are not yet synced - because 30 minutes!

This makes the feature feel unreliable and even useless for most tab-related cases.

The solution here is to make tabs sync more frequently - or even on each tab update (even 1 min frequency is not comfortable - you want to close your laptop without counting to 60).

The problem here - as in any other 'Improve sync frequency' suggestion is an extra amount of load on Vivaldi servers.

So make it a premium, paid feature. It is not a need for everyone, but many users will be ready to pay for this extra comfort more than the server cost will ever be*.

To keep the feeling of freedom and privacy - provide free self-hosted option for Vivaldi sync server.

Including form data, page position, and saved sessions in a sync will be a nice next step to a smooth continuity-style experience, unique outside of Apple.

* AWS EC2 requires $0.09 per GB of data transfer, worst-case scenario. 1 tab sync is 2kb, insane 1 per second tab update, 8 hours per day, 30 days a month - monthly network activity will be below 2GB, or $0.2. Surely pricing of $1-5 per month will cover CPU activity as well as anything else. In the end, it is just a message queue service with extra steps.