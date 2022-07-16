There are a few JS mod emulate Chrome BB inside Speed Dial & auto-hide it everywhere else. This is my CSS mod to get the job done with the new & all powerful :has() pseudo selector!

Read Me

You can evoke the hidden BB with keyboard/MG shortcut, just setup Focus Bookmarks Bar with your preferred shortcut & you are done. I have also added mouseover trigger zone (orange bar in demo above) at the top/bottom in line 4 & 5. You may enlarge the height of the trigger zone by alter 5px (top BB) & 7px (bottom BB) values to make it easier to summon BB. If you prefer the BB always hidden when you don't need it, then try this instead: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/502395 In case you don't know yet, you can hit ALT key, then B to access the Full Bookmark list/menu. Who need the bloated Bookmarks bar anyway?! LOL

CSS Code

/* Automate SD Bookmarks Bar */ #browser:not(:has(.startpage)) .bookmark-bar:not(:hover):not(:focus-within) {max-height: 0; overflow: hidden; border:0; z-index:1;} #browser.bookmark-bar-top:has(.startpage) .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:is(:hover, :focus-within) {margin-bottom: -29px; z-index:1;} /* float top BB */ #browser.bookmark-bar-top:not(:has(.startpage)) .bookmark-bar::before {content:''; position: absolute; left:0; right:0; top:0; height: 5px;} /* add top BB trigger zone */ #browser.bookmark-bar-bottom:not(:has(.startpage)) .bookmark-bar::before {content:''; position: absolute; left:0; right:0; bottom:0; height: 7px;} /* add bottom BB trigger zone */

NOTE: Pls enable chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features for this code to work properly.

I don't use the BB & prefer the Bookmarks Panel instead, so this is another one-off effort CSS mod from me. I made this CSS mod to test out the new pseudo selector :has() , it's a really, really powerful new drug... Holy Crap! Did I just realized this :has() thingy probably can reveal any hidden toolbar by mouseover/focus on ANY visible element?!

I think we have unlock the true power of CSS! Now the possibilities is really endless!! And I have to rethink all the CSS mod I have previously created!!! I think I'm too high to think of anything else now...