Autohide Bookmarks Bar everywhere, except inside Speed Dial
There are a few JS mod emulate Chrome BB inside Speed Dial & auto-hide it everywhere else. This is my CSS mod to get the job done with the new & all powerful
:has()pseudo selector!
Read Me
You can evoke the hidden BB with keyboard/MG shortcut, just setup Focus Bookmarks Bar with your preferred shortcut & you are done.
I have also added mouseover trigger zone (orange bar in demo above) at the top/bottom in line 4 & 5. You may enlarge the
heightof the trigger zone by alter
5px(top BB) &
7px(bottom BB) values to make it easier to summon BB.
If you prefer the BB always hidden when you don't need it, then try this instead: https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/502395
In case you don't know yet, you can hit ALT key, then B to access the Full Bookmark list/menu. Who need the bloated Bookmarks bar anyway?! LOL
CSS Code
/* Automate SD Bookmarks Bar */ #browser:not(:has(.startpage)) .bookmark-bar:not(:hover):not(:focus-within) {max-height: 0; overflow: hidden; border:0; z-index:1;} #browser.bookmark-bar-top:has(.startpage) .bookmark-bar, .bookmark-bar-top .bookmark-bar:is(:hover, :focus-within) {margin-bottom: -29px; z-index:1;} /* float top BB */ #browser.bookmark-bar-top:not(:has(.startpage)) .bookmark-bar::before {content:''; position: absolute; left:0; right:0; top:0; height: 5px;} /* add top BB trigger zone */ #browser.bookmark-bar-bottom:not(:has(.startpage)) .bookmark-bar::before {content:''; position: absolute; left:0; right:0; bottom:0; height: 7px;} /* add bottom BB trigger zone */
NOTE: Pls enable chrome://flags/#enable-experimental-web-platform-features for this code to work properly.
I don't use the BB & prefer the Bookmarks Panel instead, so this is another one-off effort CSS mod from me. I made this CSS mod to test out the new pseudo selector
:has(), it's a really, really powerful new drug... Holy Crap! Did I just realized this
:has()thingy probably can reveal any hidden toolbar by mouseover/focus on ANY visible element?!
I think we have unlock the true power of CSS! Now the possibilities is really endless!! And I have to rethink all the CSS mod I have previously created!!! I think I'm too high to think of anything else now...
The CSS master returneth!
I think I'm too high to think of anything else now...
Danny approves!
Simple example of what u can do with
:has()to evoke a hidden toolbar from another toolbar... Add this code after OP code to allow you mouseover Mainbar to reveal the Bookmarks Bar
CSS Code
#browser:not(:has(.startpage)):has(.mainbar:is(:hover)) .bookmark-bar {max-height: unset;}
And the result can be quit comical if you set both toolbars far, far, far apart... LOL
(Flashing animation removed to avoid triggering some seizure disorders)
Now, u can just replace
.mainbarwith other toolbar ID/class like
.toolbar-statusbarto evoke the bookmarks bar with Statusbar or any other toolbar you like!
This is really great, thanks for making and sharing it. I was looking for a solution to https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/29930/, because I like the way other Chromium browsers do bookmarks bars. I figured I'd use this and just edit the pulldown bookmarks bar to have zero height or something.
I copied the code in the initial post and this does exactly what I wanted... which was unexpected. I thought I'd have to modify something. I can't find the mouseover zone to get the bookmarks bar to pull down - there's no colored overlay at the top of webpages or the tab bar. Blindly mousing over those areas anyway doesn't do anything.
I'm certainly not complaining - this has fixed an annoyance I've had for years with Vivaldi. Just thought I'd say thanks and mention that here in 2023 maybe something has changed such that the pulldown doesn't work like it used to, or maybe I just messed something up ️
@hheim Try add
background-color: orange;after
5px;&
7px;to add orange color to the trigger zone. I add the orange bar in the demo as a visual guide to let reader know where the trigger zone is, it's not in the OP code because it's kinda distracting to some people...
Also, you can follow readme no 2 instruction to increase the thickness of the trigger zone. I'm using a 1080px screen so that's my preferred trigger zone size, if you are using 4k or 8k screen, then you probably need to multiply it's size by 3 or 4 times to be big enough for you screen resolution.
Lastly I won't be able to fix any of my CSS mod anymore, at least not until I'm rich enough to buy a new PC or laptop. LOL
CasanovaSan
There is a small problem with vertical tabs, when i unhide the bookmark bar, the vertical tabs overlay the bookmarks bar
(the fix would be to make the bookmark bar border the vertical tab (basically how edge has it)