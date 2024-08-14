The new browser-specific notifications look good, but they show up even if Do Not Disturb is on in Windows.



Screenshot taken with DnD on.

This is understandable, as these notifications are not passed to Windows. But is there then an in-browser Do not Disturb? I'd like to keep the new style, but need to control when they can appear.

If this isn't possible, can I revert to the old, ugly Windows push notifications?

Version:- 5.3.2679.30 (Official Build) (64-bit)

Cheers,

SubhoBoy

EDIT: vivaldi://flags/#enable-system-notifications doesn't work