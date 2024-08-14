New vivaldi notification style doesn't respect Do Not Disturb
The new browser-specific notifications look good, but they show up even if Do Not Disturb is on in Windows.
Screenshot taken with DnD on.
This is understandable, as these notifications are not passed to Windows. But is there then an in-browser Do not Disturb? I'd like to keep the new style, but need to control when they can appear.
If this isn't possible, can I revert to the old, ugly Windows push notifications?
Version:- 5.3.2679.30 (Official Build) (64-bit)
Cheers,
SubhoBoy
EDIT: vivaldi://flags/#enable-system-notifications doesn't work
mib2berlin
@SubhoBoy
Hi, you can disable notifications for each app in Windows 11, cant remember if there was such a setting in older version of Windows:
I can verify, the notification flag does not work anymore.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin I already checked that menu, but I couldn't find Vivaldi in the list, nor could I find any instructions as to how to add it to that list. The list seems to include all apps that have ever sent me a notification, but ever since I installed Vivaldi Snapshot ( about a week ago ), it has been giving me these new kind of notifications, i.e., not through the Action Center, like all other apps, which I suppose is the reason why it's not registered by Windows.
@mib2berlin said in New vivaldi notification style doesn't respect Do Not Disturb:
you can disable notifications for each app
I don't want to disable, in fact, I want the old Windows push notifications back, or a DnD built into Vivaldi.
mib2berlin
@SubhoBoy
Hm, I have snapshot as regular install and stable as standalone install. Only one is in this list, the regular install.
You can only disable email notifications at moment.
No idea why the flag is not working anymore, I use it for some time.
I am out of ideas now.
Cheers, mib
TheBestPessimist
