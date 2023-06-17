Vivaldi notifications should respect Windows settings
-
dandeancook
When Windows is in "Do not disturb" mode, Vivaldi is still showing notifications from websites, the kind of web notifications with a box inside browser client area, not the notification box of Windows.
Vivaldi should follow the "Do not disturb" on/off status of Windows.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dandeancook Please report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker. Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail. Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
-
dandeancook
Maybe not a bug but not yet implemented feature of Vivaldi to follow the 'Do not disturb' status of OS. Vivaldi notifications show up on top of other windows even when Vivaldi window is not active.
But I submitted the bug with number: VB-98335
Summary:
Summary: Vivaldi doesn't respect "Do not disturb" status of Windows
Key: VB-98335
Project: Vivaldi Browser
Environment: Vivaldi version: 6.1.3035.84
Operating System: Windows 11 (x86 64bit)
Device model:
User Agent: Mozilla/5.0 (Windows NT 10.0; Win64; x64) AppleWebKit/537.36 (KHTML, like Gecko) Chrome/114.0.0.0 Safari/537.36 Vivaldi/6.1.3035.84
Attachments: Untitled.png
Vivaldi doesn't respect "Do not disturb" status of Windows
Steps to reproduce:
- Windows 10 or 11, turn "Do not disturb" on
- Open a new tab with a domain already allowed to show notification, eg. twitter.com
- The exact notification by the website itself is hard to simulate but it's possible to create a notification (in web client area) this way:
a) Press F12 to open DevTools
b) Type 'Notification.requestPermission()' and Enter, if not yet allowed notification
c) Type 'new Notifiation("foobar")' and Enter to mimic a new notification
Step 3c will create a notification box inside web client area at bottom-right corner of display similar to this:
https://i.imgur.com/z3yHWMP.png
Expected behaviour:
Vivaldi should know the current status of Windows is 'Do not disturb' and avoid showing notifications.
Actual behaviour:
Vivaldi still shows notifications.
-
DoctorG Ambassador
@dandeancook You should get mail when Confirmed.
-
dandeancook
that's nice