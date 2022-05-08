Way to hide tab mute speaker icon?
-
I keep hitting the mute icon on tabs by accident, since my tabs are not very wide. Is there any way to turn that feature off? Thanks.
-
@paul1149
Here you are.
.tab-audio{display:none; }
-
@shifte Might still want to see the icon though ⇒
.tab-audio {pointer-events: none;}
-
@luetage
Great! It's just like you to do so! ^^
-
-
This was working perfectly, but no longer. I'm back to hitting the mute button by accident, and it happens very often. Is there another way at this? Thanks.
-
@paul1149 Still works in my case, just checked it, class hasn’t changed. You could try this, because it’s how Vivaldi addresses the element:
#tabs-container .tab-audio { pointer-events: none; }
maybe add an
important
#tabs-container .tab-audio { pointer-events: none !important; }
But not sure how to help you, can’t reproduce it.
-
#tabs-container .tab-audio { pointer-events: none !important; }
PERFECT. Thank you @luetage. You have now officially achieved Genius status!