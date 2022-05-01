I'm on the latest version of Vivaldi and Mac OS and experience this issue. It has been reported for a LONG time in several threads and for different parts of Vivaldi. I wish people would stop suggesting it's not an issue, because it clearly is, and it's getting reported repeatedly by various people.

In my case I have the reverse problem, when my system is set to 12h time, but vivaldi status bar shows 24hr time.

Vivaldi itself is not even consistent. In settings it shows the correct time, but in the status bar it shows 24hr.

