"Find in page" does not remember last search pattern
Hi folks,
in Vivaldi 5.2., the "Find in page" does not remember the last search pattern. In older versions of Vivaldi, if I used "Find in page" several times during one session, the previously used search term was displayed in the input field. In Vivaldi 5.2 the input field ist always empty.
Regards, Carsten
//MODEDIT: merged duplicated threads, bug reported as
VB-88096
I have noticed this as well, but didn't think much about it.
solidsnake Ambassador
Can confirm this.
Search pattern is remembered only in current tab (the tab it was entered)
For all other tabs the input field shows empty.
It should show as selected text in any tab when find in page is opened.
@pathduck Thanks! I reported it as a bug now (using the english page as my Norwegian is a bit rusty).
It is very annoying that last "Find in Page" / "Innerhalb der Seite suchen" Search entry ist not repeated on a new tab since Version 5.2.
I hope it is corrected soon - the last update to version 5.2.2623.33 did NOT solve the problem.
not only the search should not disappear, but the search bar itself should be open until the user closes it himself. And each new page should already be processed by the search bar in this open panel.
here is a picture that does not allow you to understand ambiguously.
To exclude the suggestions to explain again.!
related topic https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/28439/не-исчезающее-поле-найти-на-странице
larsen0815
Hi,
I'm not sure if this has been changed recently or if I just didn't notice it before:
- I enter a search expression in the "Find in page" dialog (Ctrl+F) and press Enter
- Switch to another tab
- Hit Ctrl+F or F3
- The "Find in page" dialog is empty
I would prefer to have the same search expression from the first tab in any other tab. When I open multiple pages to search for the same information, it's very tedious to always enter the same search expression again and again. Pasting with Ctrl+V helps but still is not what I'd expect as a good user experience.
Is there a way to configure this behaviour?
Was it always this way?
Stagger_Lee
It makes me mad almost as much as MS Internet Explorer did once.
For people using Internet to read news is almost unnecessary, but for technical things and tutorials it does not make life easier at all.
-
on various resources, the constant panel Ctrl+F was discussed 10 years ago, if not more. It is strange that developers, technical specialists, was not interested then.
Pesala Ambassador
@seregas I presume that this bug will get fixed in due course. It is a recent bug, and still present in both Snapshot and Stable builds.
Be patient. Bugs do not often get fixed overnight.
solidsnake Ambassador
I hope that the reason for the delay of fixing this bug is that team is redesigning the complete "Find in page" feature and adding the long time ago requested Regex.
-
This is so frustrating that I am on the way to use a differnet browser.
This bug goes on for months now. And I got a lot of new Versions of Vivaldi with new features I never use.
I just want to get a functional Vivaldi with a prefilled 'Find in page' field - as in version 5.1
I use the actual Version '5.3.2679.61' and use Vivaldi on different PCs and in English and German and one on a fresh installed PC.
-
GoustiFruit
@KlaBach I can only confirm. It's a very annoying BUG, when you're looking for data on new tabs, after new tabs, after new tabs. I'm also exploring the alternatives, currently Brave and LibreWolf, and even Falkon...
-
Pesala Ambassador
Find in Page needs some TLC.
Find Next/Previous Without Showing Toolbar is especially useful if searching for the same text string across multiple tabs. It is a common requirement to repeat the find on other tabs. It should work in other windows too.
(VB-18100) Find in Page Toolbar Shows with F3 Find Next is a very old bug, so old (pre 2017), that I don't even have an email for it.
-
boxerradder
It would be great to have back the behavior that was keeping the content text of the "Find in page:" Textbox even switching from one tab to another.
It was great to open multiple tabs (ie: form a search engine find result) and search the same text in all the opened tabs, one by one doing: <next tab> + <F3>, <next tab> + <F3>, ....
Now the repetition it is more laborious: <next tab> + <Ctrl+F> + <write search text> + <enter>, <next tab> + <Ctrl+F> + <write search text> + <enter>...
If I well remember, till some month ago the requested behavior was the behavior that Vivaldi had; eventually put in the Settings an option like “Keep find string across the opened tabs”
Thanks and regards.
-
Pesala Ambassador
@boxerradder I regard this as a bug. I sincerely hope that it was not an intentional change.
-
raouldezoul
I just registered on this forum despite how laborious the procedure was to highlight this problem. Please please please correct this F3 bug.
I would also like an old school find dialog popping out in a new window and disappearing when pressing enter, as it was years ago on Opera. The benefits were that the focus was kept in the main window instead of the search textbox, and the browser did not fall on its knees when searching letter-by-letter on big pages.