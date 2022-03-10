Solved Webmail not working?
Webmail doesn't appear to be sending or receiving email. Sent email from Vivaldi doesn't ever get received by target email. Messages sent from another email account aren't showing up in the Vivaldi account either. Checked Vivaldi status page, and says everything is operational.
Also get an error attempting to add my Vivaldi Webmail account to the Vivaldi mail client.
jane.n Vivaldi Team
@cron912 What kind of error?
@luetage When attempting to add my Vivaldi account to the mail client, I'm getting 'Login for outgoing server failed. Server responded with: [object Object]'.
@cron912 Are you attempting the automatic setup and are you sure your password is corrrect?
@luetage Correct, automatic setup. I logged into Webmail successfully, then turned around and tried to add the account in the mail client using the exact same password.
Wasn't sure if was an issue with the client, or related to email not sending or receiving at all (e.g. possible issue with email services).
@cron912 I setup a Vivaldi mail account on a fresh profile just a couple days ago. It should work. What’s bothersome is that your webmail doesn’t work either. Are you behind some kind of firewall or are you using a VPN?
@luetage I'm connected at work, not on the primary business network, but a guest network. It could have something set up though. I'll try it when I get home tonight and update here with results. Thanks for your help!
Having same issue with Vivaldi mail- send and receive- in both integrated browser applet and on webmail client...
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Yes, all seems to be working again...thanks for your reply!
Issue here since Sunday. Integrated email in Vivaldi browser started to return validation failure and [object object].
deleted email accounts - restarted computer - setup emails again and keeps getting failures. First couldn't find my associated email address and marked port 995 and 465 red after redo [object object] failure.
Use password manager ad copy paste login data so we exclude all this writing mistakes and login mistakes.
Weblogin works flawless.
Thanks.
DoctorG Ambassador
@freebenja https://webmail.vivaldi.net/ works nice. I see all my mails.
Wrong forum? This is about the Webmail, not the Vivaldi Mail client.