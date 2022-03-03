Hello folks,

I am having playback problems only on this specific website. Video stutters while in full-screen at 2x speed. Audio freezes too.

This problem doesn't appear in every video, but usually after the third play or when you seek after the buffer. Here's a list of public videos to test.

This is only happening in Vivaldi for Windows. I tested in my default install and the standalone install while following the troubleshooting guidelines (guest profile, inconito, disabling extensions, enabling 3rd party cookies etc.) and it keeps stuttering. I did the same on a Ubuntu live USB and there is no stuttering.

PS: Vulkan is disabled because every full-screen video goes black or flickers black lines and blocks when it is enabled. I tried following this thread with no success.

Thanks in advance for the help.

GPU

Graphics Feature Status Canvas: Hardware accelerated Canvas out-of-process rasterization: Disabled Direct Rendering Display Compositor: Disabled Compositing: Hardware accelerated Multiple Raster Threads: Enabled Out-of-process Rasterization: Hardware accelerated OpenGL: Enabled Rasterization: Hardware accelerated Raw Draw: Disabled Skia Renderer: Enabled Video Decode: Hardware accelerated Video Encode: Hardware accelerated Vulkan: Disabled WebGL: Hardware accelerated WebGL2: Hardware accelerated Driver Bug Workarounds clear_uniforms_before_first_program_use decode_encode_srgb_for_generatemipmap disable_delayed_copy_nv12 enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions exit_on_context_lost disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced disabled_extension_GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent Problems Detected Some drivers are unable to reset the D3D device in the GPU process sandbox Applied Workarounds: exit_on_context_lost Clear uniforms before first program use on all platforms: 124764, 349137 Applied Workarounds: clear_uniforms_before_first_program_use Disable KHR_blend_equation_advanced until cc shaders are updated: 661715 Applied Workarounds: disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced), disable(GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent) Decode and Encode before generateMipmap for srgb format textures on Windows: 634519 Applied Workarounds: decode_encode_srgb_for_generatemipmap Delayed copy NV12 displays incorrect colors on NVIDIA drivers.: 728670 Applied Workarounds: disable_delayed_copy_nv12 Expose WebGL's disjoint_timer_query extensions on platforms with site isolation: 808744, 870491 Applied Workarounds: enable_webgl_timer_query_extensions ANGLE Features allow_compressed_formats (Frontend workarounds): Enabled: true Allow compressed formats disable_anisotropic_filtering (Frontend workarounds): Disabled Disable support for anisotropic filtering disable_program_binary (Frontend features) anglebug:5007: Disabled Disable support for GL_OES_get_program_binary disable_program_caching_for_transform_feedback (Frontend workarounds): Disabled On some GPUs, program binaries don't contain transform feedback varyings enableCompressingPipelineCacheInThreadPool (Frontend workarounds) anglebug:4722: Disabled: false Enable compressing pipeline cache in thread pool. enableProgramBinaryForCapture (Frontend features) anglebug:5658: Disabled Even if FrameCapture is enabled, enable GL_OES_get_program_binary enable_capture_limits (Frontend features) anglebug:5750: Disabled Set the context limits like frame capturing was enabled forceInitShaderVariables (Frontend features): Disabled Force-enable shader variable initialization forceRobustResourceInit (Frontend features) anglebug:6041: Disabled Force-enable robust resource init lose_context_on_out_of_memory (Frontend workarounds): Enabled: true Some users rely on a lost context notification if a GL_OUT_OF_MEMORY error occurs scalarize_vec_and_mat_constructor_args (Frontend workarounds) 1165751: Disabled: false Always rewrite vec/mat constructors to be consistent add_mock_texture_no_render_target (D3D workarounds) anglebug:2152: Disabled: isIntel && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(160000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(164815) On some drivers when rendering with no render target, two bugs lead to incorrect behavior allowES3OnFL10_0 (D3D workarounds): Disabled: false Allow ES3 on 10.0 devices allow_clear_for_robust_resource_init (D3D workarounds) 941620: Enabled: true Some drivers corrupt texture data when clearing for robust resource initialization. allow_translate_uniform_block_to_structured_buffer (D3D workarounds) anglebug:3682: Enabled: IsWin10OrGreater() There is a slow fxc compile performance issue with dynamic uniform indexing if translating a uniform block with a large array member to cbuffer. call_clear_twice (D3D workarounds) 655534: Disabled: isIntel && isSkylake && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(160000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(164771) Using clear() may not take effect depth_stencil_blit_extra_copy (D3D workarounds) anglebug:1452: Disabled: (part1 <= 13u && part2 < 6881) && isNvidia && driverVersionValid Bug in some drivers triggers a TDR when using CopySubresourceRegion from a staging texture to a depth/stencil disable_b5g6r5_support (D3D workarounds): Disabled: (isIntel && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(150000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(154539)) || isAMD Textures with the format DXGI_FORMAT_B5G6R5_UNORM have incorrect data emulate_isnan_float (D3D workarounds) 650547: Disabled: isIntel && isSkylake && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(160000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(164542) Using isnan() on highp float will get wrong answer emulate_tiny_stencil_textures (D3D workarounds): Disabled: isAMD && !(deviceCaps.featureLevel < D3D_FEATURE_LEVEL_10_1) 1x1 and 2x2 mips of depth/stencil textures aren't sampled correctly expand_integer_pow_expressions (D3D workarounds): Enabled: true The HLSL optimizer has a bug with optimizing 'pow' in certain integer-valued expressions flush_after_ending_transform_feedback (D3D workarounds): Enabled: isNvidia Some drivers sometimes write out-of-order results to StreamOut buffers when transform feedback is used to repeatedly write to the same buffer positions force_atomic_value_resolution (D3D workarounds) anglebug:3246: Enabled: isNvidia On some drivers the return value from RWByteAddressBuffer.InterlockedAdd does not resolve when used in the .yzw components of a RWByteAddressBuffer.Store operation get_dimensions_ignores_base_level (D3D workarounds): Enabled: isNvidia Some drivers do not take into account the base level of the texture in the results of the HLSL GetDimensions builtin mrt_perf_workaround (D3D workarounds): Enabled: true Some drivers have a bug where they ignore null render targets pre_add_texel_fetch_offsets (D3D workarounds): Disabled: isIntel HLSL's function texture.Load returns 0 when the parameter Location is negative, even if the sum of Offset and Location is in range rewrite_unary_minus_operator (D3D workarounds): Disabled: isIntel && (isBroadwell || isHaswell) && capsVersion >= IntelDriverVersion(150000) && capsVersion < IntelDriverVersion(154624) Evaluating unary minus operator on integer may get wrong answer in vertex shaders select_view_in_geometry_shader (D3D workarounds): Disabled: !deviceCaps.supportsVpRtIndexWriteFromVertexShader The viewport or render target slice will be selected in the geometry shader stage for the ANGLE_multiview extension set_data_faster_than_image_upload (D3D workarounds): Enabled: !(isIvyBridge || isBroadwell || isHaswell) Set data faster than image upload skip_vs_constant_register_zero (D3D workarounds): Enabled: isNvidia In specific cases the driver doesn't handle constant register zero correctly use_instanced_point_sprite_emulation (D3D workarounds): Disabled: isFeatureLevel9_3 Some D3D11 renderers do not support geometry shaders for pointsprite emulation use_system_memory_for_constant_buffers (D3D workarounds) 593024: Disabled: isIntel Copying from staging storage to constant buffer storage does not work zero_max_lod (D3D workarounds): Disabled: isFeatureLevel9_3 Missing an option to disable mipmaps on a mipmapped texture DAWN Info <Discrete GPU> D3D12 backend - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 [Default Toggle Names] lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: https://crbug.com/dawn/145: Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. use_d3d12_resource_heap_tier2: https://crbug.com/dawn/27: Enable support for resource heap tier 2. Resource heap tier 2 allows mixing of texture and buffers in the same heap. This allows better heap re-use and reduces fragmentation. use_d3d12_render_pass: https://crbug.com/dawn/36: Use the D3D12 render pass API introduced in Windows build 1809 by default. On versions of Windows prior to build 1809, or when this toggle is turned off, Dawn will emulate a render pass. use_d3d12_residency_management: https://crbug.com/dawn/193: Enable residency management. This allows page-in and page-out of resource heaps in GPU memory. This component improves overcommitted performance by keeping the most recently used resources local to the GPU. Turning this component off can cause allocation failures when application memory exceeds physical device memory. disallow_unsafe_apis: http://crbug.com/1138528: Produces validation errors on API entry points or parameter combinations that aren't considered secure yet. [WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled] disallow_spirv: https://crbug.com/1214923: Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules.This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sendingSPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. [Supported Features] texture-compression-bc pipeline-statistics-query timestamp-query dawn-internal-usages multiplanar-formats <CPU> D3D12 backend - Microsoft Basic Render Driver [Default Toggle Names] lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: https://crbug.com/dawn/145: Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. use_d3d12_resource_heap_tier2: https://crbug.com/dawn/27: Enable support for resource heap tier 2. Resource heap tier 2 allows mixing of texture and buffers in the same heap. This allows better heap re-use and reduces fragmentation. use_d3d12_render_pass: https://crbug.com/dawn/36: Use the D3D12 render pass API introduced in Windows build 1809 by default. On versions of Windows prior to build 1809, or when this toggle is turned off, Dawn will emulate a render pass. use_d3d12_residency_management: https://crbug.com/dawn/193: Enable residency management. This allows page-in and page-out of resource heaps in GPU memory. This component improves overcommitted performance by keeping the most recently used resources local to the GPU. Turning this component off can cause allocation failures when application memory exceeds physical device memory. disallow_unsafe_apis: http://crbug.com/1138528: Produces validation errors on API entry points or parameter combinations that aren't considered secure yet. [WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled] disallow_spirv: https://crbug.com/1214923: Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules.This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sendingSPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. [Supported Features] texture-compression-bc pipeline-statistics-query timestamp-query dawn-internal-usages multiplanar-formats <Discrete GPU> Vulkan backend - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 [Default Toggle Names] lazy_clear_resource_on_first_use: https://crbug.com/dawn/145: Clears resource to zero on first usage. This initializes the resource so that no dirty bits from recycled memory is present in the new resource. use_temporary_buffer_in_texture_to_texture_copy: https://crbug.com/dawn/42: Split texture-to-texture copy into two copies: copy from source texture into a temporary buffer, and copy from the temporary buffer into the destination texture when copying between compressed textures that don't have block-aligned sizes. This workaround is enabled by default on all Vulkan drivers to solve an issue in the Vulkan SPEC about the texture-to-texture copies with compressed formats. See #1005 (https://github.com/KhronosGroup/Vulkan-Docs/issues/1005) for more details. vulkan_use_d32s8: https://crbug.com/dawn/286: Vulkan mandates support of either D32_FLOAT_S8 or D24_UNORM_S8. When available the backend will use D32S8 (toggle to on) but setting the toggle to off will make ituse the D24S8 format when possible. disallow_unsafe_apis: http://crbug.com/1138528: Produces validation errors on API entry points or parameter combinations that aren't considered secure yet. [WebGPU Forced Toggles - enabled] disallow_spirv: https://crbug.com/1214923: Disallow usage of SPIR-V completely so that only WGSL is used for shader modules.This is useful to prevent a Chromium renderer process from successfully sendingSPIR-V code to be compiled in the GPU process. [Supported Features] texture-compression-bc pipeline-statistics-query timestamp-query depth-clamping dawn-internal-usages Version Information Data exported 2022-03-04T01:02:26.685Z Chrome version Chrome/98.0.4758.121 Operating system Windows NT 10.0.22000 Software rendering list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/d116e13f5d0d17cc0ce8cc2a73fe90601eb4f622/gpu/config/software_rendering_list.json Driver bug list URL https://chromium.googlesource.com/chromium/src/+/d116e13f5d0d17cc0ce8cc2a73fe90601eb4f622/gpu/config/gpu_driver_bug_list.json ANGLE commit id unknown hash 2D graphics backend Skia/98 615322e97b5d9cac54aae62a0f4f73475ce7bef6 Command Line "C:\Users\groch\AppData\Local\Vivaldi\Application\vivaldi.exe" --origin-trial-disabled-features=ConditionalFocus --save-page-as-mhtml --flag-switches-begin --disable-features=CanvasOopRasterization --flag-switches-end Driver Information Initialization time 223 In-process GPU false Passthrough Command Decoder true Sandboxed true GPU0 VENDOR= 0x10de, DEVICE=0x1f82, SUBSYS=0x132010de, REV=161, LUID={0,51848} *ACTIVE* GPU1 VENDOR= 0x1414, DEVICE=0x008c, LUID={0,54924} Optimus false AMD switchable false Desktop compositing Aero Glass Direct composition true Supports overlays true YUY2 overlay support SCALING NV12 overlay support SCALING BGRA8 overlay support SOFTWARE RGB10A2 overlay support SOFTWARE Diagonal Monitor Size of \\.\DISPLAY2 18.9" Driver D3D12 feature level D3D 12.1 Driver Vulkan API version Vulkan API 1.3.0 Driver vendor NVIDIA Driver version 30.0.15.1179 GPU CUDA compute capability major version 0 Pixel shader version 5.0 Vertex shader version 5.0 Max. MSAA samples 8 Machine model name Machine model version GL_VENDOR Google Inc. (NVIDIA) GL_RENDERER ANGLE (NVIDIA, NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Direct3D11 vs_5_0 ps_5_0, D3D11-30.0.15.1179) GL_VERSION OpenGL ES 2.0.0 (ANGLE 2.1.0 git hash: unknown hash) GL_EXTENSIONS GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance GL_ANGLE_base_vertex_base_instance_shader_builtin GL_ANGLE_client_arrays GL_ANGLE_depth_texture GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_blit GL_ANGLE_framebuffer_multisample GL_ANGLE_get_serialized_context_string GL_ANGLE_get_tex_level_parameter GL_ANGLE_instanced_arrays GL_ANGLE_lossy_etc_decode GL_ANGLE_memory_size GL_ANGLE_multi_draw GL_ANGLE_multiview_multisample GL_ANGLE_pack_reverse_row_order GL_ANGLE_program_cache_control GL_ANGLE_provoking_vertex GL_ANGLE_request_extension GL_ANGLE_robust_client_memory GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt3 GL_ANGLE_texture_compression_dxt5 GL_ANGLE_texture_usage GL_ANGLE_translated_shader_source GL_CHROMIUM_bind_generates_resource GL_CHROMIUM_bind_uniform_location GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgb GL_CHROMIUM_color_buffer_float_rgba GL_CHROMIUM_copy_compressed_texture GL_CHROMIUM_copy_texture GL_CHROMIUM_lose_context GL_CHROMIUM_sync_query GL_EXT_EGL_image_external_wrap_modes GL_EXT_blend_func_extended GL_EXT_blend_minmax GL_EXT_clip_control GL_EXT_color_buffer_half_float GL_EXT_debug_label GL_EXT_debug_marker GL_EXT_discard_framebuffer GL_EXT_disjoint_timer_query GL_EXT_draw_buffers GL_EXT_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_EXT_float_blend GL_EXT_frag_depth GL_EXT_instanced_arrays GL_EXT_map_buffer_range GL_EXT_multi_draw_indirect GL_EXT_multisampled_render_to_texture GL_EXT_occlusion_query_boolean GL_EXT_read_format_bgra GL_EXT_robustness GL_EXT_sRGB GL_EXT_shader_texture_lod GL_EXT_texture_compression_bptc GL_EXT_texture_compression_dxt1 GL_EXT_texture_compression_rgtc GL_EXT_texture_compression_s3tc_srgb GL_EXT_texture_filter_anisotropic GL_EXT_texture_format_BGRA8888 GL_EXT_texture_rg GL_EXT_texture_storage GL_EXT_unpack_subimage GL_KHR_debug GL_KHR_parallel_shader_compile GL_NV_EGL_stream_consumer_external GL_NV_fence GL_NV_framebuffer_blit GL_NV_pack_subimage GL_NV_pixel_buffer_object GL_OES_EGL_image GL_OES_EGL_image_external GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_R11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_signed_texture GL_OES_compressed_EAC_RG11_unsigned_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGB8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_RGBA8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_punchthroughA_sRGB8_alpha_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_alpha8_texture GL_OES_compressed_ETC2_sRGB8_texture GL_OES_depth24 GL_OES_depth32 GL_OES_draw_elements_base_vertex GL_OES_element_index_uint GL_OES_fbo_render_mipmap GL_OES_get_program_binary GL_OES_mapbuffer GL_OES_packed_depth_stencil GL_OES_rgb8_rgba8 GL_OES_standard_derivatives GL_OES_surfaceless_context GL_OES_texture_border_clamp GL_OES_texture_float GL_OES_texture_float_linear GL_OES_texture_half_float GL_OES_texture_half_float_linear GL_OES_texture_npot GL_OES_texture_stencil8 GL_OES_vertex_array_object GL_WEBGL_video_texture Disabled Extensions GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced GL_KHR_blend_equation_advanced_coherent Disabled WebGL Extensions Window system binding vendor Google Inc. (NVIDIA) Window system binding version 1.5 (ANGLE 2.1.0 git hash: unknown hash) Window system binding extensions EGL_EXT_create_context_robustness EGL_ANGLE_d3d_share_handle_client_buffer EGL_ANGLE_d3d_texture_client_buffer EGL_ANGLE_surface_d3d_texture_2d_share_handle EGL_ANGLE_query_surface_pointer EGL_ANGLE_window_fixed_size EGL_ANGLE_keyed_mutex EGL_ANGLE_surface_orientation EGL_ANGLE_direct_composition EGL_NV_post_sub_buffer EGL_KHR_create_context EGL_KHR_image EGL_KHR_image_base EGL_KHR_gl_texture_2D_image EGL_KHR_gl_texture_cubemap_image EGL_KHR_gl_renderbuffer_image EGL_KHR_get_all_proc_addresses EGL_KHR_stream EGL_KHR_stream_consumer_gltexture EGL_NV_stream_consumer_gltexture_yuv EGL_ANGLE_stream_producer_d3d_texture EGL_ANGLE_create_context_webgl_compatibility EGL_CHROMIUM_create_context_bind_generates_resource EGL_CHROMIUM_sync_control EGL_EXT_pixel_format_float EGL_KHR_surfaceless_context EGL_ANGLE_display_texture_share_group EGL_ANGLE_display_semaphore_share_group EGL_ANGLE_create_context_client_arrays EGL_ANGLE_program_cache_control EGL_ANGLE_robust_resource_initialization EGL_ANGLE_create_context_extensions_enabled EGL_ANDROID_blob_cache EGL_ANDROID_recordable EGL_ANGLE_image_d3d11_texture EGL_ANGLE_create_context_backwards_compatible EGL_KHR_no_config_context EGL_KHR_create_context_no_error EGL_KHR_reusable_sync EGL_KHR_mutable_render_buffer Direct rendering version unknown Reset notification strategy 0x8252 GPU process crash count 0 gfx::BufferFormats supported for allocation and texturing R_8: not supported, R_16: not supported, RG_88: not supported, RG_1616: not supported, BGR_565: not supported, RGBA_4444: not supported, RGBX_8888: not supported, RGBA_8888: not supported, BGRX_8888: not supported, BGRA_1010102: not supported, RGBA_1010102: not supported, BGRA_8888: not supported, RGBA_F16: not supported, YVU_420: not supported, YUV_420_BIPLANAR: not supported, P010: not supported Compositor Information Tile Update Mode One-copy Partial Raster Enabled GpuMemoryBuffers Status R_8 Software only R_16 Software only RG_88 Software only RG_1616 Software only BGR_565 Software only RGBA_4444 Software only RGBX_8888 GPU_READ, SCANOUT RGBA_8888 GPU_READ, SCANOUT BGRX_8888 Software only BGRA_1010102 Software only RGBA_1010102 Software only BGRA_8888 Software only RGBA_F16 Software only YVU_420 Software only YUV_420_BIPLANAR GPU_READ, SCANOUT P010 Software only Display(s) Information Info Display[2528732444] bounds=[0,0 1920x1080], workarea=[0,0 1920x1032], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external. Color space (sRGB/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (sRGB/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (sRGB/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (sRGB/alpha) BGRA_8888 Color space (WCG/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (WCG/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (WCG/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (WCG/alpha) BGRA_8888 Color space (HDR/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (HDR/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (HDR/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (HDR/alpha) BGRA_8888 SDR white level in nits 80 Bits per color component 8 Bits per pixel 24 Refresh Rate in Hz 60 Info Display[2779098405] bounds=[1920,-577 1280x1024], workarea=[1920,-577 1280x976], scale=1, rotation=0, panel_rotation=0 external. Color space (sRGB/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (sRGB/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (sRGB/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (sRGB/alpha) BGRA_8888 Color space (WCG/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (WCG/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (WCG/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (WCG/alpha) BGRA_8888 Color space (HDR/no-alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (HDR/no-alpha) BGRX_8888 Color space (HDR/alpha) {primaries:BT709, transfer:IEC61966_2_1, matrix:RGB, range:FULL} Buffer format (HDR/alpha) BGRA_8888 SDR white level in nits 80 Bits per color component 8 Bits per pixel 24 Refresh Rate in Hz 60 Video Acceleration Information Decoding (VideoDecoder) Decode h264 baseline 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode h264 main 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode h264 high 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode vp9 profile0 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Decode vp9 profile2 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Decoding (Legacy VideoDecodeAccelerator) Decode h264 baseline 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode h264 main 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode h264 high 64x64 to 4096x4096 pixels Decode vp9 profile0 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Decode vp9 profile2 64x64 to 8192x8192 pixels Encoding Encode h264 baseline 0x0 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps Encode h264 main 0x0 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps Encode h264 high 0x0 to 1920x1088 pixels, and/or 30.000 fps Vulkan Information Device Performance Information Total Physical Memory (Gb) 15 Total Disk Space (Gb) 222 Hardware Concurrency 12 System Commit Limit (Gb) 18 D3D11 Feature Level 12_1 Has Discrete GPU yes Software Rendering No Diagnostics 0 b3DAccelerationEnabled true szDriverName C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository\v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d\vldumdx.dll

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

vldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

vldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

vldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

szDriverVersion 30.00.0015.1179 szKeyDeviceID Enum\PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_1F82&SUBSYS_132010DE&REV_A1 szManufacturer NVIDIA szNotesEnglish No problems found. szNotesLocalized Não foram encontrados problemas. szVendorId 0x10DE

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

vldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

vldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

vldumdx.dll,C:\WINDOWS\System32\DriverStore\FileRepository

v_dispig.inf_amd64_3b12ac0f95b18b9d

szDriverVersion 30.00.0015.1179 szKeyDeviceID Enum\PCI\VEN_10DE&DEV_1F82&SUBSYS_132010DE&REV_A1 szManufacturer NVIDIA szNotesEnglish No problems found. szNotesLocalized Não foram encontrados problemas. szVendorId 0x10DE Log Messages GpuProcessHost: The info collection GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay. GpuProcessHost: The info collection GPU process exited normally. Everything is okay.

MEDIA USAGE

The text doesn't fit... here's the link.