Extension pop-ups showing all UI
-
Hi, I've had this problem with an extension that I use that uses chrome.windows.create() to make a popup. The left window shows how it looks when the command is called with 'popup'. The bookmark bar, panel, etc are still showing even though they shouldn't be. If I make the extension's create() use 'normal', it creates an identical window (the window in the middle).
Now, if I go into the console and use window.open() to create a popup, it looks closer to how I'd expect windows.create with 'popup' to appear. This is the third window in the picture above. Unfortunately, I don't think extensions can use window.open().
To create a pop-up, inspect element in any extension and paste this in the console:
chrome.windows.create({ "focused":true, url: 'https://duckduckgo.com', type: 'popup' , width : 500, height: 500, left: 500, top: 500 });
For comparison, here's how chrome.windows.create() with 'popup' looks in Chrome:
I'm not really a web dev that I can do locally in the extension.
-
@mnabbiktf Hi - which extension is this exactly?
-
@pathduck Specifically I'm seeing this issue in Join when I click "Note to Self".
However, I can reproduce this issue on any extension. From vivaldi://extensions, open the Inspect View for any extension and enter the chrome.windows.create() command I posted above. This create() command is what the "Note to Self" button in Join calls anyways
-
I suspected someone messed up the installation folder's common.css file many months ago, because according to the file popup window (with
.popup) suppose to have address bar. LOL
My suggestion is file a bug report & hope they fix it soon...
-
SrujanGurram
Having same issue, for me its happening to all wallet extensions when clicking connect button on any DApp.
-
@SrujanGurram Yeah, this isn’t fixed. You can toggle the UI for the window however, which will get it closer to what you want. Setup a keyboard shortcut for it, it’s the best you can do for now.
-
SrujanGurram
@luetage I See, thanks ! hope they release the fix soon cuz its really annoying : /
-
ABOUT TWO YEAR LATER
I wasted two days of my time wondering what the problem was until I came across this thread.
The problem persists!
It's about time the Vivaldi team stepped up and fixed it.
-
mib2berlin
@subtotal
Hi, the question is if anyone ever report this to the Vivaldi bug tracker.
This is a user forum, the developer rarely reed here.
I don't even understand the issue.
For information on how to report a bug, see this URL: https://vvld.in/how-to-report-bugs
Once that is done, please share the bug number (beginning with VB-). Thanks.
On the form, you can add your email address. Once submitted, you'll get a confirmation. You can reply to this with any logs or further info.
Cheers, mib