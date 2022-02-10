Hi, I've had this problem with an extension that I use that uses chrome.windows.create() to make a popup. The left window shows how it looks when the command is called with 'popup'. The bookmark bar, panel, etc are still showing even though they shouldn't be. If I make the extension's create() use 'normal', it creates an identical window (the window in the middle).

Now, if I go into the console and use window.open() to create a popup, it looks closer to how I'd expect windows.create with 'popup' to appear. This is the third window in the picture above. Unfortunately, I don't think extensions can use window.open().

To create a pop-up, inspect element in any extension and paste this in the console:

chrome.windows.create({ "focused":true, url: 'https://duckduckgo.com', type: 'popup' , width : 500, height: 500, left: 500, top: 500 });

For comparison, here's how chrome.windows.create() with 'popup' looks in Chrome:



I'm not really a web dev that I can do locally in the extension.